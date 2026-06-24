Aira Technologies Collaborates With Nokia to Supercharge RAN Automation

Aira's Naavik One automation platform on Nokia MantaRay SMO meets operators' need for automation that proves outcomes.

SARATOGA, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aira Technologies, an AI-native company reimagining how wireless networks are designed, deployed, and operated, today announced a strategic collaboration with Nokia. By integrating Aira's Naavik One platform with Nokia's MantaRay SMO automation stack, the collaboration aims to bring agentic, AI-native capability to telco.

This collaboration combines Nokia's leadership in open, multi-vendor RAN management with Aira's Naavik One platform, built for evidence-driven, closed-loop automation. These dual strengths will help operators to move from "automation scripts" to automation that proves outcomes.

Together, Nokia and Aira are working to target the operational outcomes operators care about most: performance, reliability, and sustainability, while improving the overall economics of running complex RAN environments.

"With this collaboration, we're paving the path towards intent-to-outcome for the next generation of RAN operations," said Malick Noor, Chief Revenue Officer, Aira Technologies. "By running Aira's agentic rApps on Nokia MantaRay SMO, Naavik will achieve the full closed-loop lifecycle to validate, correct, and prove outcomes, creating a foundation for operators advancing toward true Level 4 autonomous networks."

Aira's Naavik One applications are now available on Nokia's SMO marketplace.

About Aira Technologies

Aira Technologies is an AI-native company reimagining how wireless networks are designed, deployed, and operated. Aira's Naavik One platform delivers the world's first universal autonomous network driver for telecommunications and enables operators to shift from intent to outcome with unmatched agility. Visit www.aira-technology.com for more details.

Media Contact

Malick Noor, Aira Technologies, 1 (972)357-0098, [email protected], https://www.aira-technology.com/

Maureen Bradford, Aira Technologies, 1 (833) 689-3133, [email protected], https://www.aira-technology.com

SOURCE Aira Technologies