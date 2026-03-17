Aira Technologies Expands Partnership With Snowflake To Enable Radio Access Network (RAN) Automation

Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, with Aira's telecom domain knowledge and GenAI native automation, enables breakthrough capabilities at scale, and Aira also receives. receives strategic investment from Snowflake Ventures

SARATOGA, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aira Technologies (Aira), an AI-native software company transforming telecom operations through intent-driven automation, today announced an expanded partnership with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, alongside an investment from Snowflake Ventures. This partnership and investment will help telecom operators accelerate the deployment of production-grade AI, GenAI, and closed-loop automation, advancing the industry's journey toward L4 Autonomous Network Operations.

Telecom operators are facing rising complexity across multi-vendor networks, exponential growth in operational data, and increasing expectations for reliability, performance, and efficiency. Yet many AI programs still stall in pilot phases because data is fragmented, operational context is incomplete, and execution remains manual. Snowflake and Aira are addressing this gap by combining trusted, governed, scalable data foundations with telecom-native AI and automation to help operators move from dashboards to decisions, and from decisions to outcomes in live operations.

"AI in telecom only works when data is trusted, context is engineered, and actions are operationally safe," said Anand Chandrasekher, CEO & Founder, Aira Technologies. "Snowflake brings enterprise-grade governance, security, and scale for production AI. Aira brings deep telecom domain intelligence and GenAI-native automation. Together, we're building a powerhouse that turns operator intent into outcomes, accelerating the path to L4 autonomy."

"We're excited to invest in and deepen our partnership with Aira to help telecom operators unlock greater value from their data using trusted AI," said Harsha Kapre, Head of Snowflake Ventures. "Together, we're enabling faster deployment of AI-driven network operations and helping define the next era of telecom, where agentic AI transforms massive volumes of network data into intelligent, automated action."

Naavik: the intent-to-outcome operating layer for autonomous operations

At the center of the partnership is Naavik™, Aira's AI-native platform designed to move operators from insight to execution through an agentic, policy-guided operating model. Naavik includes AppGen, a GenAI-powered capability that accelerates the creation and deployment of intent-aligned automation, helping operators translate high-level goals into operational workflows across domains. Naavik orchestrates an end-to-end loop from observability to action:

Observation: ingesting network and infrastructure signals such as PM counters, KPIs, alarms, configuration events, and topology from Operations Support Systems and Elements Network Manager

Sensing + Reasoning: identifying spatiotemporal patterns, dependencies, and performing root-cause analysis to quantify degradations impacting specific KPIs

Recommendation: generating optimization strategies (including Deep RL-based approaches) for configuration parameters

Control: executing closed-loop actions with guardrails

Single Pane of Glass + GenAI: providing an operator experience that combines a unified GUI with an LLM-based interface for intent configuration

By combining Naavik's telecom domain intelligence with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, the partnership will help operators and ecosystem partners industrialize AI and GenAI with enterprise-grade governance, security, and scale. This will accelerate repeatable deployment across Day 0, Day 1, and Day 2 network operations.

The Aira–Snowflake partnership is focused on enabling operators to:

Move faster from experimentation to production, with a trusted foundation for AI

Reduce operational friction by shrinking the time from issue emergence to mitigation

Standardize and scale autonomy, enabling auditable closed-loop operations

Advance toward L4 autonomous networks, where intent drives outcomes

Together, Snowflake and Aira are setting a pragmatic, production-ready foundation for the industry's journey to L4 autonomy.

About Aira Technologies

Aira Technologies is an AI-native company reimagining how wireless networks are designed, deployed, and operated. Its Naavik platform powers GenAI-driven automation for anomaly detection, RCA, observability, and rApp generation. It enables operators to shift from intent to outcome with unmatched agility. Visit www.aira-technology.com for more details.

Media Contact

Malick Noor, Aira Technologies, 1 972-357-0098, [email protected], https://www.aira-technology.com/

Maureen Bradford, Aira Technologies, 1 833-689-3199, [email protected], https://www.aira-technology.com

SOURCE Aira Technologies