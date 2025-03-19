Aira Technologies Joins AI-RAN Alliance to Drive the Future of AI-Native Wireless Networks

The AI-defined RAN pioneer brings deep machine learning expertise to accelerate intelligent, autonomous, and efficient 5G and Open RAN networks

SARATOGA, Calif., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aira Technologies, a leader in AI-native RAN automation and intent-driven intelligence, announced its membership in the AI-RAN Alliance. This collaboration positions Aira at the forefront of AI-powered near-edge compute innovation, enabling more efficient, adaptive, and intelligent radio access networks (RANs).

The AI-RAN Alliance brings together industry leaders, researchers, and innovators to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven technologies in RAN systems. As a core contributor, Aira will help shape the future of AI-powered rAPPs and xAPPs, driving new paradigms in RAN intelligence, orchestration, and automation.

"For AI to truly revolutionize RAN, we must integrate intelligence at the near-edge compute layer, where rAPPs and xAPPs execute real-time, network-aware decision-making," said Anand Chandrasekher, CEO and Co-Founder of Aira Technologies. "Our expertise in deep reinforcement learning, foundation models, and generative AI will help operators maximize the power of intelligent RAN applications for smarter, self-optimizing networks."

"The AI-RAN Alliance is thrilled to welcome Aira Technologies as a member, further strengthening our mission to drive AI-native intelligence in radio access networks," said Alex Jinsung Choi, Chair of the AI-RAN Alliance and Principal Fellow of SoftBank Corp.'s Research Institute of Advanced Technology. "Aira's expertise in deep reinforcement learning, foundation models, and generative AI will be instrumental in enabling more efficient, adaptive, and autonomous RAN systems. Together, we are shaping the future of AI-powered network intelligence and orchestration."

Enabling AI-Optimized rAPPs & xAPPs for the Future of RAN

Aira's participation in the AI-RAN Alliance will focus on three AI integration pillars:

AI-for-RAN – Enhancing rAPP and xAPP capabilities with AI-driven analytics for real-time spectral efficiency, beamforming optimization, and predictive maintenance.

AI-and-RAN – Embedding AI-powered automation directly within the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) to support intent-driven network orchestration, dynamic resource allocation, and closed-loop optimization.

AI-on-RAN – Leveraging near-edge compute to power low-latency AI inference for anomaly detection, proactive congestion management, and autonomous energy savings.

With rAPPs and xAPPs playing a critical role in Open RAN, Aira will leverage its AI expertise to shape next-generation RAN intelligence, ensuring that AI-driven applications at the near edge are optimized for performance, scalability, and real-world operator needs.

Driving Industry Leadership in AI-Native RAN

Aira and the AI-RAN Alliance will redefine how AI enhances Open RAN architectures through collaborative research, real-world trials, and commercial deployments. Operators in the alliance will lead the validation and deployment of AI-driven solutions to deliver tangible network-wide efficiency, agility, and monetization opportunities.

About Aira Technologies

Founded in 2019, Aira Technologies pioneered AI-driven network intelligence and automation. The company is laser-focused on building next-generation RAN solutions, applying machine learning and generative AI to create self-optimizing, autonomous wireless networks. Aira's patented AI innovations empower telecom operators with real-time insights, predictive analytics, and closed-loop automation, providing higher performance, lower operational overhead, and future-proofed 5G and 6G networks. Visit www.aira-technology.com for details.

About AI-RAN Alliance

The AI-RAN Alliance is a collaborative consortium focused on enabling the evolution and advancement of AI integration into RAN. Established in 2024, the alliance strives to promote innovation, establish best practices, and drive the development of AI technologies that enhance the performance, efficiency, and flexibility of RAN systems used in telecommunications. For more information, visit: https://ai-ran.org/.

Media Contact

Maureen Bradford, Aira Technologies, 1 (833) 689-3133, [email protected], https://www.aira-technology.com/

SOURCE Aira Technologies