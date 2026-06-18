Aira Technologies Leads Moonshot Catalyst Project on Conflict Management in Intent-Based Networks

Partners and Champions include AWS, Ericsson, Red Hat, T-Mobile, Vodafone, and more

SARATOGA, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aira Technologies, a technical lead in the TM Forum Moonshot Catalyst program, has publicized its participation in a new Catalyst project alongside a broad coalition of industry partners and operator champions, titled "Conflict Management in Intent-Based Networks – Phase II."

Building upon Aira's award-winning collaboration from 2025, which earned the TM Forum Moonshot Catalyst Award for "End-to-End Service Realization Using Intent-Based Networks", this project addresses a critical challenge for communication service providers (CSPs) on the path to Level 4 autonomous networks: how to detect, avoid, and resolve conflicts between multiple autonomous entities operating simultaneously.

The Challenge: Conflicts in Autonomous Networks

As networks evolve toward autonomous, intent-driven operation, CSPs face a critical question: how to manage conflicts when multiple autonomous entities act simultaneously. Competing intents, overlapping policies, or resource contention can lead to service degradation, instability, or unintended behavior if not addressed proactively.

"Conflict management is one of the biggest operational risks on the path to full autonomy," said Babak Jafarian, Vice President, Product Delivery and Customer Success at Aira Technologies. "Without built-in detection and resolution, autonomous agents working toward different goals can destabilize the very networks they are meant to optimize. Our Catalyst project gives CSPs a practical framework for safe, predictable coordination across autonomous functions."

Project Overview: Avoiding, Detecting, and Resolving Conflicts

The "Conflict Management in Intent-Based Networks – Phase II" Catalyst demonstrates a framework for ensuring safe and coordinated operation across autonomous network functions. Building directly on Phase I work in end-to-end intent-based service realization, the project shows how CSPs can introduce:

Automated conflict detection across layers and domains

Classification of intent, policy, and resource-based conflicts

Rule-based and AI-driven resolution strategies

Mechanisms to maintain service quality and intent compliance in multi-agent environments

The solution uses autonomous agents to evaluate intents, analyze the impact of policy changes, and identify conflicting actions before they impact service quality. It then applies optimal resolution strategies, protecting both customer experience and network integrity.

See It Live at DTW Ignite 2026: 'The Future. Faster.'

Aira Technologies and its industry partners including operator champions and fellow Catalyst participants will present the project live in Copenhagen.

Partners: AWS, Ericsson, Red Hat

Champions: Axiata, Etisalat (e&), LGU+, Rogers, STC, T-Mobile, Telenor, Telstra, Vodafone

Innovation Arena Presentation

Monday, June 23 at 3:45 PM CEST

Autonomous Network Innovation Zone, Kiosk i3.13

Open throughout DTW Ignite 2026 (June 23–25)

Attendees will see how CSPs can adopt intent-based operations confidently and safely, accelerating the journey toward fully autonomous networks while proactively managing one of the most critical risks in multi-agent environments.

About Aira Technologies

Aira Technologies is an AI-native company reimagining how wireless networks are designed, deployed, and operated. Aira's Naavik One platform delivers the world's first universal autonomous network driver for telecommunications and enables operators to shift from intent to outcome with unmatched agility. Visit www.aira-technology.com for more details.

About TM Forum Moonshot Catalysts

TM Forum Catalysts are collaborative, rapid-fire projects that bring together service providers, technology suppliers, and industry experts to solve real-world operational challenges. Moonshot Catalysts focus on breakthrough, autonomous-network innovations aimed at Level 4 and beyond.

Media Contact

Malick Noor, Aira Technologies, 1 (972)357-0098, [email protected], https://www.aira-technology.com/

Maureen Bradford, Aira Technologies, 1 (833) 689-3133, [email protected], https://www.aira-technology.com

SOURCE Aira Technologies