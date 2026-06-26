Aira Technologies, Partners, and Champions Win Again at 2026 TM Forum Moonshot Catalyst

Attendees' Choice award given to Aira, AWS, Ericsson, Red Hat, STC, T-Mobile, and others

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aira Technologies today has been awarded as technical lead of the Attendees' Choice winning team for the Moonshot Catalyst 2026, alongside Partners AWS, Ericsson, and Red Hat, and Champions Axiata, Etisalat (e&), LGU+, Rogers, STC, T-Mobile, Telenor, Telstra, and Vodafone.

Aira's partnership this year on "Conflict Management in Intent-Based Networks – Phase II" embraces the spirit of DTW's slogan: 'The Future. Faster.', and spearheads a cross-industry advancement towards Level 4 (L4) autonomous networks. This work follows Aira's award-winning project last year, "End-to-End Service Realization Using Intent-Based Networks," which earned the TM Forum Moonshot Catalyst Award 2025.

"Getting this recognition two years in a row is a powerful validation of our team and our partners," said Aira CEO and Co-Founder Anand Chandrasekher. "Last year, we proved intent-based service realization was possible. This year, we demonstrated how conflicts between autonomous agents can be detected and resolved before they impact service. And Naavik One is the platform that brings it all together: observation, reasoning, action, automation, and true intent to outcome."

Naavik One is available now for telecommunications operators seeking a practical, deployable path to L4 autonomous networks with agentic AI.

About Aira Technologies

Aira Technologies is an AI-native company reimagining how wireless networks are designed, deployed, and operated. Aira's Naavik One platform delivers the world's first universal autonomous network driver for telecommunications and enables operators to shift from intent to outcome with unmatched agility. Visit www.aira-technology.com for more details.

About TM Forum Moonshot Catalysts

TM Forum Catalysts are collaborative, rapid-fire projects that bring together service providers, technology suppliers, and industry experts to solve real-world operational challenges. Moonshot Catalysts focus on breakthrough, autonomous-network innovations aimed at Level 4 and beyond.

Media Contact

Malick Noor, Aira Technologies, 1 (972)357-0098, [email protected], https://www.aira-technology.com/

Maureen Bradford, Aira Technologies, 1 (833) 689-3133, [email protected], https://www.aira-technology.com

SOURCE Aira Technologies