Aira Technologies Welcomes Industry Visionary Rahul Atri as Chief Product Officer

SARATOGA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aira Technologies, a pioneer in AI-driven network automation and intent-based intelligence for telecom operators worldwide, announced the appointment of Rahul Atri as Chief Product Officer. Rahul Atri, a familiar leadership face in the Telecom industry, is best known for his disruptive vision and customer centric execution, and for scaling deep technical A-teams. He will channel his AI product leadership experience to accelerate Aira's growth and expand its market influence.

"It's an exciting time to join Aira, as we've just announced a very successful Series B investment round, and we're adding team leaders who challenge the status quo and who go big to put AI at the center of our business," said Anand Chandrasekher, Co-Founder and CEO of Aira Technologies. "Aira is shaping the future of how networks will be built, managed, and operated. We're thrilled to have a visionary telco products leader like Rahul apply his deep expertise in building groundbreaking networks and solutions for our customers."

A highly regarded and multi-award winning global thought leader in telecom network automation, Rahul joins Aira with 15 years of telecom leadership in building and scaling products and platforms, including roles such as:

President, OSS Business Unit, Rakuten Symphony

Managing Director, Rakuten Symphony India

Leadership & association with some of the most innovative networks of the last decade (Jio, Rakuten) & OEMs (Ericsson, Parallel Wireless)

Winner of many industry awards such as FW Rising Star and Fierce Network Changemaker of the Year

As Chief Product Officer at Aira, Rahul will prioritize scaling products for major network operators and partners, to accelerate Aira's trusted role in improving telcos' goals for operational, energy, and spectral efficiency. He will focus on empowering individuals, promoting entrepreneurship, and nurturing innovative thinking across Aira's ecosystem and its product and customer success teams.

Autonomous operations are intent driven; each action needs to encapsulate the context and ever-dynamic network ontologies. "At Aira we are focused on building AI products as the foundation fabric of the Autonomous Future. I'm impressed with Aira's ability to move decisively when strategizing with customers," says Rahul. "It's exciting to lead an AI-first product and innovation team who innovates quickly to take our products from trials to production."

"Aira's made tremendous strides in developing AI-driven technology that brings meaningful efficiencies to our customers," said Aira Co-Founder and CTO RaviKiran Gopalan. "With Rahul's proven expertise, Aira's product roadmap will accelerate and expand to drive even more value to the wireless network ecosystem. The Aira product team is fired up to innovate with Rahul's leadership."

Rahul, Anand, Ravi, and other Aira executives will be at MWC Barcelona March 3-6, 2025. Schedule an MWC onsite meeting here, and see the Aira team at the Ericsson, Dell, and Mavenir booths.

About Aira Technologies

Aira Technologies, a trailblazer in leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionize wireless telecommunications, was founded in 2019. Aira's vision is to use a data-driven, ML powered approach to radically re-imagine wireless design, deployment, and control to improve efficiency and performance. Aira is laser focused on enabling the RAN of the future – a fully autonomous, self-learning RAN. Aira has assembled a team with a rare combination of 5G wireless technology and cutting-edge AI expertise. For more information, visit www.aira-technology.com.

