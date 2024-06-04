Aira Technologies Welcomes Malick Noor as Chief Revenue Officer, Previously the Market Expansion Leader for Nokia and Tech Mahindra

Malick will drive global sales and business development for AI-driven solutions from Aira, the AI-defined networking pioneer

SARATOGA, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aira Technologies, a trailblazer in leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionize wireless telecommunications, announced the appointment of Malick Noor as Chief Revenue Officer. Malick will harness his global sales and business development experience to accelerate Aira's growth and expand its market influence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Malick to Aira," said Anand Chandrasekher, Co-Founder and CEO of Aira Technologies. "His entrepreneurial spirit and extensive market expansion experience are the right skills for capitalizing on the growing demand for our AI-driven solutions."

Malick Noor joins Aira with over two decades of telecommunications industry experience. At Tech Mahindra, Malick led the AT&T Sales and Relationship Strategy for Network Services and Enterprise Business Units, driving substantial growth and forging strategic partnerships. Prior to this, he held leadership roles at Nokia, managing large-scale projects and formulating sales strategies across the US, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. He drove market expansion and profitability in sales of AI, machine learning, and data analytics solutions.

Malick holds an MBA from Bayes Business School, City University of London, an M.S. in Computer Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology, and a B.E. in Electrical Engineering from NED University of Engineering and Technology.

In his new role at Aira, Malick will focus on engaging with major network operators and partners to leverage Aira's AI-powered solution suites, which support operators' operational, energy, and spectral efficiency goals. He'll apply his background in building trust with partners and clients across diverse markets as Aira continues to innovate and lead in the wireless telecommunications space. His journey with Aira began with an appreciation for the company's innovative approach to AI and machine learning, aligning with his vision for the future of wireless technology.

"Aira Technologies is at the forefront of transforming wireless telecommunications through its cutting-edge AI and ML solutions," said Malick Noor. "I am excited to join this dynamic team and contribute to the company's vision of a fully autonomous, self-learning RAN. Aira's commitment to innovation and its focus on operational efficiency and performance are truly inspiring."

Malick's dynamic approach to business development and his ability to foster high-performing teams will help drive Aira's next phase of growth.

About Aira Technologies Inc.

Aira Technologies, an AI software technology company, was founded in 2019 by wireless industry veterans including CEO Anand Chandrasekher (ex-Intel, ex-Qualcomm) and CTO Dr. Ravikiran Gopalan (ex-Bell Labs, ex-Qualcomm), along with wireless researchers Dr. Pramod Viswanath (Professor, Princeton University) and Dr. Sreeram Kannan (Professor, University of Washington, Seattle). Aira's vision is to use a data-driven, ML-powered approach to radically re-imagine wireless design, deployment, and control to improve efficiency and performance. Aira is focused on enabling the RAN of the future—a fully autonomous, self-learning RAN. The Aira team combines 5G wireless technology with cutting-edge AI expertise. Aira provides AI-powered solution suites to support operators' operational, energy, and spectral efficiency goals. For more information, visit www.aira-technology.com.

