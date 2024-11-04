Aira Unveils Naavik To Meet Telco Operators' Demand for Revolutionary, AI-Driven Network Optimization

Aira Naavik is the first platform to seamlessly combine GenAI with traditional AI to solve impactful use cases for network operators. Post this

Observation and Analysis: Connects to an Operator's KPI (Key Performance Indicators) database and answers intent-based questions, analyzes network data, and performs projections by using an LLM fine-tuned to the Operator's database

KPI Prediction: Builds models that capture correlations and predicts KPI evolution.

Anomaly Detection: Constructs a causality graph and uses a model-based approach to detect anomalies more holistically in key Telco KPIs.

Root Cause Analysis: Connects to historical configuration change data and uses a model-based approach to identify root causes for KPI anomalies.

AppGen: Design, develop, test and deploy network applications by using GenAI to convert flowcharts-based routines described in natural language into SMO-deployable apps.

Energy Management: Saves energy without affecting user experience by predicting the effect of a band switch-off on key network KPIs.

Zero-Touch Provisioning: Networks set up in minutes with zero manual configuration required.

An example of Naavik's efficacy is the removal of time-consuming and complex network setup in military field operations. Setting up traditional defense communication networks can take up to 48 hours, while deployment inefficiencies still leave over 60% of network capacity underutilized. With zero-touch provisioning, Naavik deploys in <15 minutes, using AI-driven algorithms to intelligently reallocate bandwidth for mission critical communications even in constrained environments.

"Aira Naavik is the first platform to seamlessly combine GenAI with traditional AI to solve impactful use cases for network operators. A lot of intentionality has gone into the design of Naavik and we are proud to reveal its capabilities to a wider audience", said Aira Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer RaviKiran Gopalan. "We're pleased to see the tangible benefits across so many use cases that our customers have tolerated for too long until now."

Aira Naavik was designed to improve networks' operational efficiency, offering a swift way to manage massive volumes of data for quick experimentation and improvements to service, network, and anomaly detection. Naavik is the renamed and expanded vision of the previously released RANGPT. Companies can learn more about Naavik here.

"Our partners applaud Naavik's impact on clearing roadblocks to network efficiency," said Anand Chandrasekher, Co-Founder and CEO of Aira. "We're proud that Naavik is addressing issues that have persisted for too long. This AI-powered platform is showing tangible improvements to network speed, reliability, and manageability."

