AiRANACULUS® Awarded Defense Department Contract for System to Predict Personnel Exposure to Chemical and Biological Threats

AI Platform Will Alert Warfighters of Probable Exposure Before Symptoms Emerge

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AiRANACULUS®, a private, Massachusetts-based technology company providing state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions, announced that it has received a U.S. Department of Defense contract for a prototype software system to provide warfighters with predictive early warning of exposure to chemical and biological threats.

Under its contract with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, AiRANACULUS will demonstrate an AI-based platform to alert warfighters of probable exposure. The platform will leverage existing wearable device technology to capture and assess basic signs of bodily function such as heart rhythms, respiration rates, and oxygen levels. AiRANACULUS will apply a variety of deep learning and other artificial intelligence techniques to those vital signs to make high confidence predictions of which individuals were likely exposed to chemical and/or biological threats, providing early warning before larger exposure. The platform will also be capable of differentiating and accounting for confounding assessment factors such as exercise, sleep deprivation and other common bodily stressors, minimizing false positive results.

"Exposure to chemical or biological agents may not be perceived until it's too late," said Dr. Kakali Bandyopadhyay, Chief Scientist to AiRANACULUS. "We believe our combination of leading-edge AI techniques with low-cost wearable devices can significantly improve the ability to rapidly identify, alert and treat at-risk personnel, even in challenging field environments."

In addition to improving protection of front-line warfighters, the AiRANACULUS software platform has significant potential public health applications, including proactive sampling and assessment of hospital patient vital signs, tracking and controlling the spread of infectious diseases, and predictive in-home preventive care.

This effort was sponsored by the Government under Other Transactions Number W81XWH-15-9-0001

For more information, please visit http://www.airanaculus.com.

About AiRANACULUS

AiRANACULUS (http://www.airanaculus.com) is at the forefront in Intelligent RF and Networking Solutions for applications ranging from Space to Smart Cities. The company has assembled the world's leading experts to provide algorithms, reference architectures and products in signal processing, cross-layer analysis, cybersecurity, and networking to create spectrum aware technologies capable of re-configuring radio and sensor systems for optimal performance in congested and contested environments.

Media Contact

AiRANACULUS, 978.877.0051, [email protected], www.airanaculus.com

SOURCE AiRANACULUS