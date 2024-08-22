AiRANACULUS Awarded Expanded NASA Contract for Advanced Space Communications System

Solution Will Unify Management of Space and Terrestrial Networks

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AiRANACULUS®, a private, Massachusetts-based technology company providing state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions, announced it has been awarded an additional NASA Small Business Innovation Research contract for development of an advanced space communications system to support upcoming missions to the Moon and Mars.

Under the expanded (Phase II-E) contract, AiRANACULUS is developing a first-of-its-kind Intelligent Network Slicing and Policy-based Routing Engine solution (INSPIRE) to manage diverse traffic across shared satellite networks. The project leverages Network Slicing features in 5G networks to logically partition and securely manage multiple application services. In addition, INSPIRE will enable new levels of policy control. Given the long transmission distances for moon and interplanetary satellite missions, communication functions and operations currently must be planned well in advance. The AiRANACULUS solution will use continuous assessment of the ambient RF environment to feed machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to make routing decisions without having to wait for ground-based assessment and control of anomalous situations.

"The project will provide NASA a unified traffic management architecture for both space and ground communications, dramatically simplifying control of these complex networks," said Dr. Apurva N. Mody, Founder and CEO of AiRANACULUS. "The self-adjusting communications platform will introduce new levels of ultra-high network availability and efficiency, with significant benefit for commercial and military terrestrial networks as well."

NASA's Phase II-E contracts are designed to foster additional innovation and third-party validation of Phase II solutions to drive development and commercialization of the project technology. To qualify for matching contract funds, NASA requires companies to demonstrate external project investments from non-NASA sources. AiRANACULUS secured the maximum allowable matching funds via a successful pre-seed funding round.

