Aircards Appoints Former EssenceMediacom Global CFO Peter Wade as Chief Financial Officer

Aircards, the global company for creative innovation, immersive technology and brand experiences, has appointed Peter Wade, former Global Chief Financial Officer of EssenceMediacom, as its new Chief Financial Officer.

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, UK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aircards, the global company for creative innovation, immersive technology and brand experiences, has appointed Peter Wade, former Global Chief Financial Officer of EssenceMediacom, as its new Chief Financial Officer.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the business, following a strategic growth investment from Foresight Group earlier this year. Peter will play a central role in accelerating Aircards' financial strategy and global expansion as the company continues to lead the immersive technology category.

Peter brings extensive leadership experience across some of the world's largest creative and media networks. Most recently, he served as Global CFO of EssenceMediacom, where he oversaw financial operations across their global footprint. Prior to this, he held senior roles at J Walter Thompson, RKCR/Y&R, Mercier Grey and M&C Saatchi where he was a trusted advisor to boards and CEOs, steering financial, commercial and operational performance.

As CFO, Peter's role extends across the entire business portfolio, covering Aircards Studio (immersive creative and production), Invisionary Media (AI and AR-powered digital out-of-home displays), and Metalitix™ (spatial analytics platform). He will oversee financial strategy and operational performance across these divisions, ensuring the business is positioned to scale effectively while delivering innovation at the highest level.

Peter Wade, CFO at Aircards, said: "I'm very proud to be joining the team at Aircards at this exciting time in their development. I've been amazed by the quality of their work in the areas of AR/VR and immersive experiences which is genuinely world-class and by the drive and enthusiasm of all of the team. They already work with global brands such as Diageo, Red Bull and Unilever, a client list that most companies would die for and recently agreed a strategic investment from the private equity group Foresight which will help supercharge their growth in the next few years. Exciting times ahead!"

Euan Jarvie, Executive Chair at Aircards Studio, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Peter to the Aircards leadership team at this exciting time in our journey.

With the investment from Foresight Group and the continuing demand for our world class AR creative outputs, we are well placed to accelerate Aircards business into new markets and new platforms. Peter brings a huge amount of international management expertise and experience that will certainly benefit the business and our teams from day 1."

This hire strengthens Aircards' leadership team as the company expands internationally and continues to deliver award-winning immersive experiences for brands including Louis Vuitton, Hugo Boss, Nike, Diageo and Unilever.

About Aircards Studio

Aircards Studio is a global studio for creative innovation, immersive technology and brand experiences.

The studio is redefining how brands connect with people through creative innovation and immersive technology. From live activations to digital experiences, Aircards Studio builds worlds that audiences don't just watch but step into.

The company creates award-winning immersive experiences for some of the world's biggest brands, including Unilever, Red Bull, Louis Vuitton, Hugo Boss and Diageo. Its in-house team of strategists, creatives, developers and technologists lead the field across AR, VR, XR, generative AI, fabrication and analytics.

Aircards Studio is part of a wider business ecosystem that also includes Invisionary, an AR and AI-powered digital out-of-home display division, and Metalitix™, the industry's leading spatial analytics platform. Together, these divisions combine creativity, technology and data to deliver immersive innovation at global scale.

For more information, visit: www.aircards.co

Media Contact

Matthew Watson, Aircards, 44 7554423865, [email protected], https://www.aircards.co

SOURCE Aircards