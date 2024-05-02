Aircards Partners with Bandit Wines to Launch AR Connected Pack Experience

"We're thrilled to partner with Aircards to bring our wines to life in such an innovative way," said Brie Wohld, vice president of marketing for Bandit. "With this AR experience, we're inviting consumers to explore the beauty of our national parks..." Post this

Bandit Wines, founded in 2003, has always embodied the spirit of exploration. Their wines, available in convenient, easy-to-tote 1L and 500 mL Tetra Pak® cartons offer wine enthusiasts the perfect companion for any journey. Aircards, renowned for its innovative work in immersive technology, collaborated with Bandit Wines to create a ground-breaking AR experience. By scanning a QR code on select Bandit Wine bottles, consumers can unlock a mesmerizing journey into the heart of America's most iconic national parks.

Snap's brand-new Camera Kit framework enables users to seamlessly interact with the AR experience directly from their web browser, eliminating the need for app downloads and expanding accessibility to a wider audience.

Furthermore, Metalitix enhances the Bandit Wines AR experience by providing invaluable insights into consumer interactions. Through its spatial analytics platform, Metalitix empowers Bandit Wines to gain real-time data and visualizations, allowing for a deeper understanding of consumer behavior and engagement levels. This integration adds an extra layer of sophistication to the AR experience, enabling Bandit Wines to optimize their marketing strategies and further enhance consumer satisfaction.

"We're thrilled to partner with Aircards to bring our wines to life in such an innovative way," said Brie Wohld, vice president of marketing for Bandit. "With this AR experience, we're inviting consumers to explore the beauty of our national parks and highlight our commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation."

"Working with Bandit Wines has been a fantastic experience," said Lewis Collins, CCO at Aircards. "Together, we've created an immersive journey that seamlessly blends technology, storytelling, and the spirit of adventure."

The Bandit Wines AR experience is now available on select wine bottles, inviting consumers to embark on a journey of exploration and discovery. For more information, visit banditwines.com.

About Aircards:

Aircards is a global production studio dedicated to pushing the boundaries of immersive storytelling. With an expert team specializing in immersive technology, Aircards creates award-winning campaigns for a diverse range of clients and partners. From Augmented Reality to 3D technology, Aircards continues to innovate and deliver measurable value in the world of immersive experiences.

About Bandit Wines

At Bandit, we have wine in our glass and adventure in our soul. Bandit offers eight expressions all in convenient, easy-to-tote 1L and 500mL Tetra Pak® cartons. Bandit's lightweight box design and twist-to-open cap make it an adventure-ready wine that stays fresh and uses natural resources responsibly. Bandit is available nationwide in six popular varietals—Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Dry Rosé, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon—each featuring unique, custom illustrations that inspire outdoor adventure and appreciation of America's treasured landscapes. Bandit expanded its portfolio with the launch of Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade wine cocktails in 2023. For more information visit www.banditwines.com.

