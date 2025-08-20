Aircards Secures £3M Growth Investment from Foresight Group to Accelerate Global Immersive Innovation

"We are delighted to secure Foresight's investment, a milestone in Aircards' journey. Their backing enables us to scale our Studio, expand our AI and AR display network, and grow immersive capabilities setting new standards in brand engagement while building on our North East roots." Post this

This investment will accelerate:

Enhanced experiential capability: Expanding in-house fabrication to design and build the physical environments that bring immersive experiences into the real world. From LED tunnels and interactive pop-ups to AR-enabled magic mirrors and immersive shared spaces, Aircards can now deliver fully integrated, digital-plus-physical activations from concept to deployment, faster, with more creative control and built for scale.

Invisionary: Aircards' next-generation interactive display product line, led by the LUX-75™, an AI and AR-powered touchscreen DOOH display built for high-traffic spaces such as retail, airports, events and malls. The LUX-75™ combines immersive media, real-time analytics, gamified experiences, virtual try-ons and frictionless commerce, turning public screens into powerful engagement and revenue engines.

Metalitix: Aircards' proprietary spatial analytics platform, giving enterprise clients deep-level insight into how audiences explore and interact within 3D, AR and mixed reality environments. From heatmaps to gaze tracking and session playback, Metalitix turns engagement into measurable, actionable data.

To support this next phase, Euan Jarvie, former CEO of Dentsu UK&I and ex-president of EMEA IRI, joins Aircards as Executive Chair, bringing deep expertise in global media, technology, and scaling creative businesses.

Michael Watson, Co-Founder & COO, Aircards:

"We are delighted to have secured this investment from Foresight, which marks a significant milestone in Aircards' journey. With Foresight's backing, we're scaling our core Studio, expanding our network of interactive AI and AR-enabled hardware displays, and growing the immersive software and fabrication capabilities that connect digital storytelling with impactful physical experiences.

Foresight's vision aligns perfectly with our ambition to set new global standards for immersive brand engagement, while building on our proud roots in the North East, proving that world-class creative technology can thrive here and resonate worldwide"

Jordan Lavender, Senior Investment Manager at Foresight Group, commented: "Aircards has demonstrated strong growth since inception five years ago and Foresight is excited to support the highly talented team on their next phase of growth. The North East is home to many ambitious and innovative SMEs, and this investment represents Foresight's commitment to the region."

From high-impact AR campaigns and virtual try-ons to connected DOOH displays and hybrid retail activations, Aircards' work is setting the standard for immersive brand engagement. With fresh investment and expanded capability, the company is positioned to deliver experiences that are more ambitious, more measurable and more unforgettable than ever before.

Foresight invests in promising growing companies, providing equity or debt to meet the needs of founders and management teams. We also offer tailored and flexible debt financing facilities to specialist, non-bank lenders. Foresight works with the growing companies it supports to enable founders and management teams to build resilient and prosperous companies to deliver strong economic returns and to have a positive impact on the societies in which they operate.

