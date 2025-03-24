Aireon Signs Agreement with Ground Network Solutions to Enhance Network Strength

Ground Network Solutions to provide design and implementation services related to network infrastructure deployment of Aireon 3.0. Aireon 3.0 will further strengthen Aireon's space-based real-time aircraft tracking and monitoring capabilities.

COLUMBIA, Md., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ground Network Solutions (GNS), a leading provider of deployment services to the satellite communications industry, announced today the signing of a contract with Aireon, the world's first and only space-based provider of global air traffic surveillance and aviation data services.

Under the terms of the contract, GNS will provide design and implementation services related to network infrastructure deployment of Aireon 3.0, a series of service improvements designed to enhance network robustness and system reliability. Aireon 3.0 will optimize system processing and monitoring capabilities, further strengthening Aireon's space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) real-time aircraft tracking and monitoring capabilities.

"Partnering with Aireon aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver robust, reliable ground networks that support critical satellite communications systems," said Rashid Bhatti, President of Ground Network Solutions. "We are excited to contribute to Aireon's transformative technology, helping to ensure safer and more efficient skies."

Aireon's space-based ADS-B aviation surveillance system leverages the Iridium satellite constellation to provide unprecedented global coverage, including in remote and oceanic regions where traditional ground-based systems are limited. By leveraging GNS's deployment expertise, Aireon can enhance the dependability and performance of its groundbreaking infrastructure.

"Aireon 3.0 will bring new capabilities and functionalities to the network, and to our customers. We are thrilled to work with Ground Network Solutions as part of that process, combining their expertise in ground systems implementation with our expertise in satellite-based technology," said Ashu Singh, Senior Director of Systems Engineering at Aireon.

For more information about Ground Network Solutions, visit www.groundnetworksolutions.com.

To learn more about Aireon, visit www.aireon.com.

