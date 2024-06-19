AireSpring and Cato Networks Collaborate to Deliver Advanced SASE Solutions for Global Enterprises

"Powered by the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, AireSpring's managed SASE service will provide a seamless, secure, and agile solution that enhances customers' security and connectivity." Post this

Key Benefits of the AireSpring and Cato Networks Collaboration:

Comprehensive Global Solution for Connectivity and SASE: AireSpring offers a single-source solution for global internet connectivity (including fiber, broadband, wireless, and redundancy options) across more than 190 countries. When combined with Cato's SASE capabilities, this collaboration ensures a seamless experience with a single point of contact, support, and unified billing from one vendor.

Seamless Integration: The Cato SASE Cloud Platform merges edge, cloud, network, and security functions, addressing the complex IT infrastructure of global, multi-location enterprises. This collaboration delivers a scalable, high-performance MPLS alternative with Cato's global private backbone.

AIreCONTROL Platform: By purchasing the Cato SASE Cloud Platform through AireSpring, customers benefit from AIreCONTROL, AireSpring's intelligent, AI-powered IT service management (ITSM) automation platform. This platform integrates real-time monitoring, alerting and case creation of the entirety of the Cato SASE Cloud Platform and AireSpring's global connectivity network; all fully managed by Tier 3 Engineering POD support.

Unified Management: The Cato SASE Cloud Platform provides a single pane of glass for configuration, reporting, analytics, and troubleshooting across all functions.

Enhanced Security: Optimize and secure mobile users' access with Cato's client and clientless access options to physical and cloud data centers and applications, which includes the inspection of all traffic, threat detection, and prevention.

Zero-Touch Provisioning: Enterprises can easily connect their locations and users to Cato's network with zero-touch provisioning, reducing deployment time and complexity.

Flexible Capacity: The Cato SASE Cloud Platform supports traffic flows of up to 10 Gbps per location, accommodating diverse enterprise needs without the hassle of capacity planning.

Expert Support: AireSpring's team provides expert guidance through deployment, configuration, and ongoing management, backed by AireSpring AIrePOD Tier 3 Engineering 24/7 support.

"We're excited to collaborate with Cato Networks to bring the Cato SASE Cloud Platform to global enterprises," said AireSpring CEO Avi Lonstein. "By combining the power of AireSpring's fully managed global connectivity solutions with Cato's industry-leading SASE platform, we are able to offer our clients a unique integrated solution that simplifies deployment, optimizes management, and reduces costs."

"As a brand-new Cato Networks Service Provider partner, we look forward to working with AireSpring to deliver SASE to enterprises worldwide," said Frank Rauch, Global Channel Chief at Cato Networks. "Powered by the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, AireSpring's managed SASE service will provide a seamless, secure, and agile solution that enhances customers' security and connectivity."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, family owned and operated AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider that designs and deploys customized managed IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions for thousands of enterprises worldwide. AireSpring provides global multi-location enterprise customers with fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions. It delivers a superior customer experience by combining AIreCONTROL, its proprietary AI-powered IT Service Management (ITSM) automation platform with world-class personalized support. Services include Managed Connectivity, Managed SD-WAN, SD-Branch and SASE, Cloud and Voice Communications, Global Connectivity, and Mobility solutions. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners that includes technology solutions distributors (TSDs), managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).

As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring integrates over 200 network providers and cable companies in the US and around the globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one bill and one point of contact.

AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Visionary Spotlight Award," Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.

