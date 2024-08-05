AireSpring Appoints New SVP of Service Delivery: Ex-AT&T Service Delivery and Management Executive Stephen Wolod

Stephen Wolod Brings Over 35 Years of Management and Service Delivery Experience

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AireSpring, a leading global managed services provider specializing in customized IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Stephen Wolod as its new Senior Vice President of Service Delivery. Mr. Wolod will succeed Steve Pasmanik, who plans to retire at the end of 2024 after a distinguished career, having achieved outstanding operational results and executing on numerous improvements at AireSpring.

Stephen Wolod brings over 35 years of distinguished experience in leading large organizations to success. At AT&T, Wolod held several senior management positions, most recently serving as the AVP of Service Delivery and Service Management Operations for the public sector. In this role, he oversaw critical areas such as FirstNet, 911 services, partner solutions, and wholesale operations, managing all aspects of service delivery and post-implementation support for wireline and wireless products and services.

A seasoned executive, Wolod was responsible for service delivery and service management of the companies most expansive products and services offered to customers including wireline, wireless technologies, and wholesale and partner solutions for public sector customers representing the largest overall customer responsibility scope within AT&T's Customer Service and Operations division.

In his earlier role as Director of Service Management at AT&T, Wolod focused on service management and project and program management support, driving growth for the federal government/SLED/FirstNet portfolio, and managing complex federal, state, and local government projects.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephen to AireSpring's executive team," said Avi Lonstein, CEO of AireSpring. "Stephen's extensive industry experience and proven leadership will further enhance the success of our partners and their customers. Having collaborated with Stephen as an AT&T Wholesale partner, I can attest to his exceptional ability to lead teams, work cross-functionally, and provide superior customer service. AireSpring partners and customers can look forward to Stephen's innovative approach to process development and execution, setting new benchmarks for excellence and efficiency."

Wolod is renowned for his enthusiastic leadership style and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. He excels in complex and challenging environments, leading diverse workforces to solve intricate issues through innovation and transformation. Mr. Wolod was an AT&T Diamond Club Award Recipient, the highest award AT&T Business offers to high performers in sales and sales support, in 2008, 2009, 2013, and 2017.

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, family owned and operated AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider that designs and deploys customized managed IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions for thousands of enterprises worldwide. AireSpring provides global multi-location enterprise customers with fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions. It delivers a superior customer experience by combining AIreCONTROL, its proprietary AI-powered IT Service Management (ITSM) automation platform with world-class personalized service and support. Services include Managed Connectivity, Managed SD-WAN, SD-Branch and SASE, Cloud and Voice Communications, Global Connectivity, and Mobility solutions. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners that includes technology solutions distributors (TSDs), managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).

As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring integrates over 200 network providers and cable companies in the US and around the globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one invoice and one point of contact to enterprises with locations in over 190 countries.

AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Visionary Spotlight Award," Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.

