AireSpring Honored with Friend of the Channel Award for Eighth Consecutive Year

"We're honored to once again receive the Friend of the Channel Award," said Daniel Lonstein, AireSpring President and CRO. "This award is a testament to the close collaboration we maintain with our partners, continuously delivering the tools, support, and technology they need to succeed in a fast-evolving industry."

Key differentiators of AireSpring's Channel Program include:

-100% Channel-Only Focus: No competing direct sales force.

-Guaranteed Stability: 23 years of family ownership with consistent, on-time commission payments.

-Industry-Leading Incentives: Unique spiffs on renewals to maximize partner earnings.

-Comprehensive Solutions: A full suite of managed IT, connectivity, networking, and security services, backed by relationships with over 200 carrier and cable companies worldwide and best-of-breed technology companies.

-World-Class Technical Training: Dedicated monthly training courses on technology including SD-WAN, SASE, and security boot camps.

-Expert Support: A dedicated team of regional channel managers and certified solutions engineers and managed services engineers to help partners design and deploy the best technology solutions.

-Innovative Tools: QuoteSpring™ for real-time quoting and DAX Order Tracking System for management and assurance of customer success.

-AIreCONTROL ITSM Platform: AireSpring's proprietary AI-powered IT Service Management Platform offers customers full visibility and control over their networks, enhancing efficiency and improved ROI over their technology investments.

-Unmatched Customer Service: Partners benefit from personalized, high-touch support, including AIrePOD Tier 3 Engineers available within 10 minutes of opening a ticket, along with dedicated project managers for each order.

-Best-in-Class SLAs: Escalation list up to the CEO with rapid response times, ensuring a platinum level of service and customer satisfaction.

"Winning this award underscores our long-standing commitment to our partners and their success. Our channel partners are at the heart of everything we do, and we remain dedicated to providing them with innovative solutions, exceptional service, and top-tier support," added Lonstein.

"On behalf of TMC and the editors of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, we are honored to recognize AireSpring as a winner of the INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award for its distinguished partner program," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We look forward to seeing continued excellence from AireSpring in the future."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, family owned and operated AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider that designs and deploys customized managed IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions for thousands of enterprises worldwide. AireSpring provides global multi-location enterprise customers with fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions. It delivers a superior customer experience by combining AIreCONTROL, its proprietary AI-powered IT Service Management (ITSM) automation platform with world-class personalized support. Services include Managed Connectivity, Managed SD-WAN, SD-Branch and SASE, Cloud and Voice Communications, Global Connectivity, and Mobility solutions. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners that includes technology solutions distributors (TSDs), managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).

As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring integrates over 200 network providers and cable companies in the US and around the globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one bill and one point of contact.

AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Visionary Spotlight Award," Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.

Media Contact

Ellen Cahill, AireSpring, 8187381913, [email protected], www.airespring.com

