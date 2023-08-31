AireSpring Named a Winner of the 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award

This award highlights AireSpring's 100 percent commitment to the channel as we continue to deliver a suite of cost-effective, award-winning products to our shared customers. Tweet this

Partner driven, 100 percent Channel commitment

22 years of stability and on-time commissions

Spiffs on renewals

Evergreen contracts

Dedicated Channel Managers and Solutions Engineers help close business

World-class technical training webinars

QuoteSpring™–Real-time online quoting and DAX Order Tracking System

Personalized customer service with 93% of support tickets opened proactively

Dedicated project coordinators and managed services engineers assigned to each order

Escalation list up to the CEO

"We're honored to once again receive this prestigious award," stated AireSpring President & CRO Daniel Lonstein. "This award highlights AireSpring's 100 percent commitment to the channel as we continue to deliver a suite of cost-effective, award-winning products to our shared customers."

"On behalf of TMC and the editors of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, we are honored to recognize AireSpring as a winner of the INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award for its distinguished partner program," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We look forward to seeing continued excellence from AireSpring in the future."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, family owned and operated AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider and next-generation aggregator specializing in Managed IT, Network Services, and Unified Communications, serving thousands of businesses worldwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions and personalized customer service to multi-location enterprise customers. Services include Global Managed SD-WAN and SASE, Managed Security, Unified Communications, SIP Trunking, and Global Business Internet. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners that includes Technology Solutions Distributors (TSDs), managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).

As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring provides access to hundreds of carriers and cable companies in the US and around the globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one bill and one point of contact for AireSpring partners and their customers.

AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.

Ellen Cahill, AireSpring, 8187381913, [email protected], www.airespring.com

