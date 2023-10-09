AireSpring Obtains Expert Level Certification in Fortinet's Engage Partner Program

"This achievement speaks to the dedication, commitment, and desire of the AireSpring team to obtain the highest level of certification currently available in the Fortinet Engage Partner Program." Tweet this

As an Expert-level partner, the highest-level partner in the Fortinet Engage Partner Program, Fortinet recognizes AireSpring as a key partner with a broad range of cybersecurity expertise and the ability to best meet customer needs with Fortinet's industry-leading solutions.

"It is with great pleasure that Fortinet designates AireSpring as a Fortinet Expert Level Partner as part of our Engage Partner Program," said Ken McCray, Fortinet Vice President of Channel Sales, US. "This achievement speaks to the dedication, commitment, and desire of the AireSpring team to obtain the highest level of certification currently available in the Fortinet Engage Partner Program."

A Program Focused on Enabling Opportunities for Partners

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments, and the evolving threat landscape through Fortinet's Engage Partner Program and enablement tools for partners. The program is focused on enabling growth opportunities that are unique with Fortinet's expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers' entire infrastructure from the data center to the cloud.

In addition, Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable, and rewarding relationships to differentiate from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner program helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customizable programs, and accelerate partner growth.

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, family owned and operated AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider and next-generation aggregator specializing in Managed IT, Network Services, and Unified Communications, serving thousands of businesses worldwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions and personalized customer service to multi-location enterprise customers. Services include Global Managed SD-WAN and SASE, Managed Security, Unified Communications, SIP Trunking, and Global Business Internet. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners that includes Technology Solutions Distributors (TSDs), managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).

As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring provides access to hundreds of carriers and cable companies in the US and around the globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one bill and one point of contact for AireSpring partners and their customers.

AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.

For more information or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.

Media Contact:

Ellen Cahill

Senior Vice President - Marketing

AireSpring

818.738.1913

[email protected]

SOURCE AireSpring