AireSpring Offers Managed SASE SD-Branch Network Solution

Cloud-native and cloud-hosted with end-to-end visibility.

Unified management to simplify operations and ensure consistent policy enforcement and compliance.

Seamless deployment, indoors and outdoors.

A user-friendly interface.

Simplified electrical power and Wi-Fi setup.

Mesh networking to distribute Wi-Fi access across large spaces.

Tri-Band Radio Access Point for connectivity using different frequencies.

Optional on-site field services for site surveys, installation, and wiring.

Optional LTE-based backup Managed Wireless WAN connection.

Real-time proactive monitoring and remediation through our 24/7/365 network operations center.

"We're thrilled to introduce Fortinet's Managed Wi-Fi Access Point and Switch solution to our partners and their customers," stated AireSpring CEO Avi Lonstein. "This industry-leading product is indispensable in today's Wi-Fi-reliant environment and, along with our personalized customer service, speaks to AireSpring's commitment to delivering crucial, customized solutions to enterprises with unique business needs."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, family owned and operated AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider and next-generation aggregator specializing in Managed IT, Network Services, and Unified Communications, serving thousands of businesses worldwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions and personalized customer service to multi-location enterprise customers. Services include Global Managed SD-WAN and SASE, Managed Security, Unified Communications, SIP Trunking, and Global Business Internet. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners that includes technology solutions distributors (TSDs), managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).

As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring provides access to hundreds of carriers and cable companies in the US and around the globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one bill and one point of contact for AireSpring partners and their customers.

AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.

