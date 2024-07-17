AireSpring Offers Real-time Dedicated Internet Connectivity Quotes Across Canada Via QuoteSpring

"Our managed connectivity solutions are designed for multi-location enterprises that need connectivity. Combined with our award-winning customer service and AIreCONTROL, customers have everything they need to source, implement, and support reliable connectivity." Post this

Real-time quoting capability.

Optimized database for enhanced processing speed for quotes.

Lookup of all connectivity options for nearly all commercial addresses in the U.S. and Canada.

Complete flexibility to integrate any combination of connectivity and managed services into a single quote.

Easy-to-navigate method for adding services to a quote.

Flexibility when editing and reviewing a quote.

Customers also receive access to AIreCONTROL, AireSpring's proprietary, AI-powered, cloud-based IT service management (ITSM) platform, which allows them to monitor their network in real-time, as well as get access to AireSpring's AIrePOD Tier 3 Engineering support.

"We're thrilled to launch these new APIs, which provide real-time location and pricing data on internet connectivity in Canada, and to partner with companies such as Bell Canada, Telus, and Rogers to deliver our managed connectivity services throughout the country," said AireSpring EVP of Product Management, David Lonstein. "Our managed connectivity solutions are designed for multi-location enterprises that need connectivity. Combined with our award-winning customer service and AIreCONTROL, our IT service management automation platform, customers have everything they need to source, implement, and support reliable connectivity no matter where in North America they operate—all with one vendor, one bill, and one point of contact."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, family owned and operated AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider that designs and deploys customized managed IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions for thousands of enterprises worldwide. AireSpring provides global multi-location enterprise customers with fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions. It delivers a superior customer experience by combining AIreCONTROL, its proprietary AI-powered IT Service Management (ITSM) automation platform with world-class personalized support. Services include Managed Connectivity, Managed SD-WAN, SD-Branch and SASE, Cloud and Voice Communications, Global Connectivity, and Mobility solutions. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners that includes technology solutions distributors (TSDs), managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).

As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring integrates over 200 network providers and cable companies in the US and around the globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one bill and one point of contact.

AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Visionary Spotlight Award," Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.

