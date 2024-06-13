AireSpring Sweeps Visionary Spotlight Awards in Five Categories

"Our dedication to providing rapid, personalized, end-to-end support through our team of experts and AIreCONTROL, our IT service management platform, is what sets us apart in this industry and we are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts." Post this

The Visionary Spotlight Awards honor innovation in communications and information technologies, celebrating outstanding products, services, and deployments across numerous technology categories. This year, AireSpring stood out for its exceptional customer service/success team, robust service delivery, 100 percent channel business model, and cutting-edge managed services that improve efficiency, increase uptime and performance, and security.

AireSpring's accolades include recognition for its transformational global, multi-location deployments including Managed SD-WAN and Connectivity solutions. These deployments assist large, multi-location enterprises replacing MPLS networks, upgrading from legacy voice and data technologies, updating UCaaS solutions, along with global internet connectivity and last-mile circuit procurement, and accessing hundreds of suppliers in over 190 countries.

Key achievements recognized by the Visionary Spotlight Awards include:

AIreCONTROL: AireSpring's automated IT service management platform provides customers with full visibility and control over their networks and is integrated into AireSpring's AIrePOD support model with Tier 3 Engineer support.





AIreALERT and AIreAUTOMATE: AireSpring's automated alerting and case creation and resolution network operations center (NOC) proactively opens over 92 percent of support issues. Support cases are automatically created and resolved.





Customer Success and Satisfaction: AireSpring has a 98 percent satisfaction rate for its repair center, surpassing the current industry average rate of 68 percent for Internet Service Providers, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

"We are honored to once again receive these prestigious awards highlighting AireSpring's commitment to the channel as well as our innovative approaches to customer success, managed services, and deployments for multi-location enterprises," stated AireSpring President and CRO, Daniel Lonstein. "Our dedication to providing rapid, personalized, end-to-end support through our team of experts and AIreCONTROL, our IT service management platform, is what sets us apart in this industry and we are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts."

"Congratulations to all of our winners," stated Beka Business Media founder and ChannelVision Magazine publisher, Berge Kaprelian. "For a year that saw a record number of nominations, I can proudly say that all VSA recipients - spanning Overall Excellence, Business Technology, and Service Provider Technology - have made outstanding strides that warrant distinction."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, family owned and operated AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider that designs and deploys customized managed IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions for thousands of enterprises worldwide. AireSpring provides global multi-location enterprise customers with fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions. It delivers a superior customer experience by combining AIreControl, its proprietary AI-powered IT Service Management (ITSM) automation platform with world-class personalized support. Services include Managed Connectivity, Managed SD-WAN, SD-Branch and SASE, Cloud and Voice Communications, Global Connectivity, and Mobility solutions. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners that includes technology solutions distributors (TSDs), managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).

As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring integrates over 200 network providers and cable companies in the US and around the globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one bill and one point of contact.

AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Visionary Spotlight Award," Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.

