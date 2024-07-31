AireSpring Takes Business Internet to New Heights: Becomes Direct Authorized Starlink Reseller

"The combination of Starlink's cutting-edge technology with AireSpring's AIreCONTROL ITSM platform and complete management suite allows our customers to get the full benefit of Starlink as a fully managed service." Post this

AireSpring adds significant value by integrating Starlink's high-speed satellite internet with its proprietary AIreCONTROL IT Service Management platform. This platform provides 360-degree visibility and control, unifying all customer Starlink nodes into a single-pane view of the network alongside AireSpring's full suite of connectivity solutions and managed services including SD-WAN, SASE, Security, Firewalls, Networking Equipment, 5G/LTE, Field Services, Logistics, and UCaaS. Features of AIreCONTROL include access to network status, device status, inventory, billing, service orders, support case updates, and much more.

In addition to leveraging its AI-powered IT Service Management platform for monitoring and alerts, AireSpring offers personalized service and support through its AIrePODs, featuring Tier 3 engineering expertise to assist in designing, deploying, and supporting customized solutions that deliver unparalleled connectivity and managed services for global, multi-location businesses.

Key advantages of the Starlink and AIreCONTROL combination from AireSpring include:

AIreMONITOR: 24/7/365 real-time oversight of Starlink services via geographically diverse network operation centers (NOCs).

AIreALERT: Automatic alerts within 10 minutes of any changes to your network status via email or text.

AIreAUTOMATE: An AI automation tool that instantly opens support cases to resolve issues quickly.

AIreDEPLOY: A dedicated team of deployment experts, including a project manager and certified network and security architects, ensuring successful implementation.

AIreSUPPORT: 24/7/365 proactive support from AireSpring NOC engineers for initial triage and remote troubleshooting, with continuous updates provided to customers.

Professional installation services and rapid technician dispatch for troubleshooting and maintenance.

Remote rebooting of Starlink devices and direct ticketing with Starlink.

Comprehensive inventory management of Starlink equipment for direct shipping to customer sites, including next-day delivery for replacement units.

Starlink's low earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology not only enhances internet connectivity reliability but also reduces costs and alleviates burdens on enterprises' IT teams when combined with AireSpring's AIreCONTROL and managed services. This partnership empowers enterprises to access connectivity globally, support work-from-anywhere (WFA) environments and facilitate various remote operations. Compared to traditional satellite internet services, Starlink offers improved performance, with lower round-trip latency and higher download speeds.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Starlink and offer this extremely popular and highly regarded internet connectivity solution to our customers," said AireSpring CEO Avi Lonstein. "The combination of Starlink's cutting-edge technology with AireSpring's AIreCONTROL ITSM platform and complete management suite allows our customers to get the full benefit of Starlink as a fully managed service."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, family-owned and operated AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider that designs and deploys customized managed IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions for thousands of enterprises worldwide. AireSpring provides global multi-location enterprise customers with fully managed, connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions, delivering a superior customer experience by combining AIreCONTROL, its proprietary AI-powered IT Service Management (ITSM) automation platform, with world-class personalized support. Services include Managed Connectivity, Managed SD-WAN, SD-Branch and SASE, Cloud and Voice Communications, Global Connectivity, and Mobility solutions. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners, including technology solutions distributors (TSDs), managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).

As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring integrates over 200 network providers and cable companies in the U.S. and around the globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one bill and one point of contact.

AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Visionary Spotlight Award," "Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.

