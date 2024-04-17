AireSpring Wins Stevie People's Choice Award for Customer Service

Global Managed Services Provider Also Receives Bronze Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in the Telecommunications Category
CLEARWATER, Fla., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AireSpring is pleased to announce that it has received the 2024 People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite Customer Service for Telecommunications and a Bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in the Telecommunications category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
AireSpring received the People's Choice Stevie Award through a worldwide public vote of all finalists of the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. More than 2,300 nominations were considered in this year's competition. This marks the third time that AireSpring has been honored with this award since 2020.
Renowned in the industry for its service, AireSpring consistently delivers a superior customer experience built around its AIreCONTROL proprietary AI-powered IT Service Management (ITSM) platform, paired with personalized service through its AIrePOD Tier 3 Engineering Support structure, consisting of a cross-functional team of professionals specifically assigned to a customer, as well as an escalation list that includes the CEO.
"Team AireSpring is honored once again to receive these prestigious awards, which underscore our commitment to innovation, service, and a customer experience that is second-to-none," stated Avi Lonstein, AireSpring CEO. "These awards belong to our outstanding team members who continuously strive to provide personalized customer service to delight our partners and their customers every single day."
"The high scores given the winning nominations in this year's competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments."
Media Contact
Ellen Cahill, AireSpring, 8187381913, [email protected], www.airespring.com
SOURCE AireSpring
