AireSpring's John Young Recognized as Top 50 Channel Chief by CRN

"It's an honor to be named to this year's Top 50 Channel Chief list," stated AireSpring SVP Channel Sales John Young. "Developing relationships in the channel is always my top priority, and I'm committed to fostering a culture that drives growth and is 100 percent focused on the channel. Our team operates with the highest integrity to give our partners and customers the best experience possible."

"We're extremely pleased that John has once again been recognized for his leadership, influence, and innovation in the industry," stated AireSpring President and CRO Daniel Lonstein. "John's commitment to the channel has been key to AireSpring's success as well as the success of our partners and their customers. We're proud of all John has done to position AireSpring as an indispensable solution for multi-location enterprises around the globe."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, family owned and operated AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider and next-generation aggregator specializing in managed IT, network services, and unified communications, serving thousands of businesses worldwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions and personalized customer service to multi-location enterprise customers. Services include Managed Connectivity and Managed SD-WAN, SD-Branch and SASE, Cloud and Voice Communications, Global Connectivity, and Mobility solutions. AireSpring offers its solutions through a diversified network of channel partners that includes technology solutions distributors (TSDs), managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).

As part of its fully managed solution, AireSpring provides access to 190 carriers and cable companies in the US and around the globe, delivering a seamless single-source solution with one bill and one point of contact for AireSpring partners and their customers.

AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Visionary Spotlight Award," Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.

