AirGreen Unlocks the 2026 Rankings for the Best Wall-Mounted Heat Pumps in Montreal and Quebec

"The Quebec climate presents unique challenges that off-the-shelf HVAC ratings don't always capture," says Igoe Otel of AirGreen. "Our 2026 rankings prioritize 'Cold Climate' performance, identifying units that maintain high efficiency even at -30°C, while maximizing the financial returns available through Hydro-Québec's LogisVert program."

Key Highlights of the 2026 Guide Include:

Subsidized Savings: A deep dive into the LogisVert Hydro-Québec program, which offers subsidies of up to $6,700 for eligible installations.

Performance Comparisons: Data-driven rankings of 12,000 BTU and 18,000 BTU models based on sound levels (dB), durability, and real-world energy savings.

Technical Expertise: Guidance on navigating the transition from old SEER ratings to the more rigorous SEER2 and HSPF2 standards.

Professional Installation Standards: A breakdown of why RBQ (15.8, 15.10, 16) and CMEQ licensing is critical for maintaining manufacturer warranties and home safety.

Homeowners and property managers can access the full rankings and use the interactive BTU calculator by visiting the official Wall-Mounted Heat Pump 2026 Guide.

About AirGreen Climatisation & Chauffage: AirGreen is a premier HVAC contractor based in Montreal, specializing in the installation, maintenance, and repair of residential and commercial heating and cooling systems. With a commitment to transparency and technical excellence, AirGreen provides tailored energy solutions across Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, and the surrounding North and South Shores.

