AirGreen Climatisation & Chauffage releases its definitive 2026 buyer's guide and brand rankings, helping Quebec homeowners navigate new SEER2 standards and $6,700 LogisVert subsidies.
MONTREAL, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AirGreen Climatisation & Chauffage, a leading provider of HVAC solutions in Quebec, has officially announced the release of its highly anticipated 2026 Wall-Mounted Heat Pump Rankings and Comprehensive Buying Guide. As the HVAC industry undergoes a massive transition toward eco-friendly refrigerants and stricter efficiency standards, this guide serves as the ultimate resource for homeowners in Montreal, Laval, and the South Shore.
The 2026 market marks a pivotal shift. Following the phase-out of R-410A, all new units featured in the AirGreen rankings now utilize R-32 or R-454B refrigerants, reducing global warming potential by over 70%. Furthermore, the guide clarifies the new SEER2 and HSPF2 performance ratings, ensuring consumers can accurately compare the efficiency of top-tier brands like Sharp, Fujitsu, LG, Midea, and Gree.
"The Quebec climate presents unique challenges that off-the-shelf HVAC ratings don't always capture," says Igoe Otel of AirGreen. "Our 2026 rankings prioritize 'Cold Climate' performance, identifying units that maintain high efficiency even at -30°C, while maximizing the financial returns available through Hydro-Québec's LogisVert program."
Key Highlights of the 2026 Guide Include:
- Subsidized Savings: A deep dive into the LogisVert Hydro-Québec program, which offers subsidies of up to $6,700 for eligible installations.
- Performance Comparisons: Data-driven rankings of 12,000 BTU and 18,000 BTU models based on sound levels (dB), durability, and real-world energy savings.
- Technical Expertise: Guidance on navigating the transition from old SEER ratings to the more rigorous SEER2 and HSPF2 standards.
- Professional Installation Standards: A breakdown of why RBQ (15.8, 15.10, 16) and CMEQ licensing is critical for maintaining manufacturer warranties and home safety.
Homeowners and property managers can access the full rankings and use the interactive BTU calculator by visiting the official Wall-Mounted Heat Pump 2026 Guide.
About AirGreen Climatisation & Chauffage: AirGreen is a premier HVAC contractor based in Montreal, specializing in the installation, maintenance, and repair of residential and commercial heating and cooling systems. With a commitment to transparency and technical excellence, AirGreen provides tailored energy solutions across Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, and the surrounding North and South Shores.
Igor Otel, AirGreen Inc. Climatisation & Chauffage
