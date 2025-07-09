Airla Automation Systems of Australia Joins Summit Automation as A New MMR

"Having Airla Automation Systems as an MMR is an incredible boost to Summit's international reach. Airla's expertise in window and door automation makes them a perfect authorized partner and we are thrilled to welcome them to the team," said Patrick (PJ) Gruetzmacher, CEO of Summit Automation. Post this

"Having Airla Automation Systems as an MMR is an incredible boost to Summit's international reach. Airla's expertise in window and door automation makes them a perfect authorized partner and we are thrilled to welcome them to the team," said Patrick (PJ) Gruetzmacher, CEO of Summit Automation.

Airla Automation Systems frequently partners with fabricators, architects, and builders to deliver high-performance automation solutions across a wide range of residential and commercial projects. Their expertise includes everything from awning windows and glass louvres to large-format sliding and pivot doors.

"We're proud to be partnering with Summit to bring their world-class automation systems to the Australian market", said Kyle Lazarte, Business Manager at Airla Automation Systems "The quality, engineering, and design behind their products align perfectly with our vision for smarter, seamless building integration."

