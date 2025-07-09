Airla Automation Systems of Australia Joins Summit Automation as A New MMR

Summit Automation, the premier door and window automation company, is delighted to add Airla Automation Systems, a Sydney, Australia-based company specializing in window and door automation, as its newest Master Manufacturing Representative (MMR). With the addition of Airla, Summit Automation expands its growing roster of authorized Partner network to now cover most major cities and regional centers across, Australia.
MESA, Ariz., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summit Automation, the premier door and window automation company, is delighted to add Airla Automation Systems, a Sydney, Australia-based company specializing in window and door automation, as its newest Master Manufacturing Representative (MMR). With the addition of Airla, Summit Automation expands its growing roster of authorized Partner network to now cover most major cities and regional centers across, Australia.
A veteran-owned company, Summit Automation proudly invents, engineers, manufactures, and provides the best door and window automation systems in the world, all crafted right here in the USA. The company focuses on high quality, state-of-the-art automation systems that are fully integrated with other home automation components and smart homes to provide ease, convenience, elegance, and a touch of luxury to homes and businesses. Summit Automation's residential and commercial systems are ETL listed, UL325 compliant, and they are suitable for all sized sliding and pivoting doors and windows.
"Having Airla Automation Systems as an MMR is an incredible boost to Summit's international reach. Airla's expertise in window and door automation makes them a perfect authorized partner and we are thrilled to welcome them to the team," said Patrick (PJ) Gruetzmacher, CEO of Summit Automation.
Airla Automation Systems frequently partners with fabricators, architects, and builders to deliver high-performance automation solutions across a wide range of residential and commercial projects. Their expertise includes everything from awning windows and glass louvres to large-format sliding and pivot doors.
"We're proud to be partnering with Summit to bring their world-class automation systems to the Australian market", said Kyle Lazarte, Business Manager at Airla Automation Systems "The quality, engineering, and design behind their products align perfectly with our vision for smarter, seamless building integration."
Media Contact
Patrick (PJ) Gruetzmacher, Summit Automation, 1 480-500-5468, [email protected], https://SummitAutomation.com/
Kyle Lazarte, Airla Automation Systems, 61 0497 391 983, [email protected], https://airla.au/
SOURCE Summit Automation
