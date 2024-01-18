Airpark Auto Pros is the Best Mechanic for Families in the DMV.

Washington Family Magazine conducted a poll of its readers to determine the best local businesses for families across the DC Metro Area. Readers selected Airpark Auto Pros as the "Best for Families" Auto Repair Shop.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Airpark Auto Pros has been recognized by the readers of Washington Family Magazine as the Best Mechanic for Families in the DMV.

Washington Family Magazine conducted a poll of its readers to determine the best local businesses for families across the DC, Maryland, Virginia region. Readers selected Gaithersburg-based Airpark Auto Pros as the auto repair shop that is the best for families across the entire DMV. Airpark Auto Pros was honored in the print magazine and online edition.

John Burley, owner of Airpark Auto Pros commented, "I am very proud of our team for creating such a welcoming, safe, clean, honest and family-friendly business that the readers of such an esteemed magazine would name us the Best Mechanic for Families. This distinction recognizes and validates our core values and I am very thankful for that."

About Airpark Auto Pros LLC

Airpark Auto Pros is an award-winning 10-bay auto facility in Gaithersburg, Maryland providing high quality, certified auto services, maintenance, and upgrades for foreign and domestic vehicles. Highly trained technicians handle everything from a basic brake pads to high-end electronic systems and full engine replacement. The company is known for providing exceptionally honest service and is a business of uncompromising integrity, ethics, and moral principles.

About Washington FAMILY Magazine

Washington FAMILY is the go-to resource for D.C. area parents for more than 25 years. The magazine, website, eNewsletter and social media outlets reach tens of thousands of local moms and dads in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Washington FAMILY's print magazines can be found throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland and D.C. at grocery stores, schools, metro stops and more. They are the one-stop resource for local events, schools, camps and all things parenting. Washington FAMILY is also online.

Washington FAMILY is published by Mid-Atlantic Media, which also publishes Baltimore's Child, Baltimore Jewish Times, Baltimore Style, Consumer's Eye Magazine, Home Services Magazine, Frederick's Child, Montgomery Magazine, MetroKids, Philadelphia Jewish Exponent, Washington Jewish Week and the Mid-Atlantic Custom Media division produces and manages titles.

