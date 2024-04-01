AirSage, Inc. announces launch of the AirSage Transportation Platform (ATP), an easy-to-use mobility data tool specifically for transportation professionals

"With the AirSage Transportation Platform, transportation professionals will gain access to custom data and visualizations without wasting numerous hours in user training sessions." – Robert Kohler, Director of Client Solutions at AirSage Post this

Multiple data products are available for transportation professionals through the ATP including Origin-Destination Trip Matrix, Select Link Trip Matrix, Volumes & Speeds, Intersection Analysis, and Safety Analysis. With these data products and visualization tools, transportation professionals will be able to:

Origin-Destination Trip Matrix: Analyze the movement of people to understand travel demand and associated needs for transportation investments (e.g., infrastructure and transit)

Select Link Trip Matrix: Understand the home locations and inferred demographics of users of a particular roadway link that can provide key insights for prioritizing projects for long-range planning

Volumes & Speeds: Examine network-wide or link-level roadway volumes and speeds to inform efforts like congestion management strategies.

Intersection Analysis: Leverage intersection estimated turning movement counts instead of field collected data for intersection and corridor studies.

Safety Analysis: Identify high-risk roadway links and intersections to identify priority locations for safety countermeasures such as a roadway reconfiguration.

"As data visualization becomes more important to transportation planners and engineers, so do time savings and customization. With the AirSage Transportation Platform, transportation professionals will gain access to custom data and visualizations without wasting numerous hours in user training sessions."– Robert Kohler, Director of Client Solutions at AirSage.

For more information about the AirSage Transportation Platform (ATP), visit https://airsage.com/solutions/airsage-transportation-platform/ or contact [email protected].

About AirSage, Inc.:

AirSage, Inc. is the leading provider of mobility data. Founded in 2000, AirSage has been highly trusted by government agencies, consulting firms, and private businesses for more than 20 years. Patented developments and methodologies enable AirSage to provide the most comprehensive population and human movement analytics on the market.

Media Contact

Clare Carmody, AirSage, 1 (404) 809-2499, [email protected], www.airsage.com

SOURCE AirSage