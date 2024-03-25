AirSage, Inc. solidifies statewide deal in Texas for origin-destination trip data

"It is a testament to the quality and accuracy of AirSage's data to have been selected by such reputable institutions as TTI and TxDOT as the provider of a customized trip matrix output for TxDOT's SAM update. – Robert Kohler, Director of Client Solutions at AirSage. Post this

"It is a testament to the quality and accuracy of AirSage's data to have been selected by TTI and TxDOT as the provider of a customized trip matrix output for TxDOT's SAM update. With AirSage's customized trip insights, other states will also be able to create a rock-solid foundation for the planning of future statewide transportation improvements just like TTI and TxDOT." – Robert Kohler, Director of Client Solutions at AirSage.

AirSage is ideally suited as a mobility data provider for Texas A&M Transportation Institute and Texas Department of Transportation due to the accuracy of its data and the ability to fully customize it to meet clients' unique requirements. As a result of AirSage's data sourcing and cleansing expertise, AirSage data is the most accurate in the industry and continues to remain reliable despite changes in data supply chains, making it the best option for TTI, TxDOT, and other transportation planning agencies and firms.

For more information about AirSage's O-D data, visit https://airsage.com/solutions/custom-trip-matrix/ or contact [email protected].

About Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI):

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) is an agency of the State of Texas and member of The Texas A&M University System. For 70 years, TTI has addressed complex transportation challenges and opportunities with innovation, objectivity and unmatched technical expertise. TTI leads in the creation of knowledge that transforms transportation for the benefit of society.

About Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT):

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, rail, and public transportation across the state. TxDOT's 13,000 employees are committed to working with others to provide safe and reliable transportation solutions for Texas by maintaining a safe system, addressing congestion, and connecting Texas communities.

About AirSage, Inc.:

AirSage, Inc. is the leading provider of mobility data. Founded in 2000, AirSage has been highly trusted by government agencies, consulting firms, and private businesses for more than 20 years. Patented developments and methodologies enable AirSage to provide the most comprehensive population and human movement analytics on the market.

Media Contact

Clare Carmody, AirSage, 1 404-809-2499, [email protected], www.airsage.com

SOURCE AirSage