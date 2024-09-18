Airspace Systems, Inc. Files Lawsuit Against Dedrone Holdings, Inc. for Patent Infringement

Airspace Systems, Inc. has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against Dedrone Holdings, Inc., alleging that Dedrone has infringed certain of Airspace's patents. The Airspace patents asserted in this lawsuit relate, in part, to Remote ID technology for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) or drones, developed by Airspace.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Airspace Systems, Inc. has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against Dedrone Holdings, Inc., alleging that Dedrone has infringed certain of Airspace's patents, including U.S. Patent Nos. 10,249,199, 10,713,959, and 10,514,711. As stated in the complaint, Airspace alleges that Dedrone's infringement of these patents is willful because Dedrone was aware of the asserted patents through communications between Airspace and Dedrone prior to the filing of the lawsuit. The Airspace patents asserted in this lawsuit relate, in part, to Remote ID technology for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) or drones, developed by Airspace.
Airspace has been developing detection, remote ID, and interdiction technology since 2015 and has foundational patents in these areas. Airspace is universally recognized as one of the earliest players in the counter UAS market, with its inventions being utilized by the U.S. Government and on display in the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. Airspace does not treat the decision to file lawsuits lightly, including in relation to infringement of its patents. However, Airspace is committed to vigorously defending its intellectual property rights, including by filing lawsuits to address infringement of its patents.
In the complaint, Airspace asks the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia for a "judgment that Dedrone has infringed and continues to infringe the patents" of the Airspace patents, and further asks for a permanent injunction against Dedrone from infringement of the Airspace patents.
Third parties interested in licensing Airspace's Remote ID or UAS interdiction technology are encouraged to contact Airspace Systems' licensing representative:
Matthew Vella
Partner & Co-Chair IP Group
PRINCE LOBEL TYE LLP
O 617-456-8191
F 617-456-8100
https://princelobel.com/professional/matthew-vella/
About Airspace
Airspace Systems enables any city or business to securely track and operate drones. Our central platform not only facilitates these operations but also enables profits from their use. We built Airspace to deliver safe and secure skies that are open for business and social good.
In 2015, Airspace pioneered the invention of electronic drone license plates (now known as Remote ID), which was adopted as an enforceable federal standard by the FAA in March 2024.
Drones represent a significant advancement in emergency response and public safety, also known as Drones as First Responders (DFR), they are already saving lives everyday. Airspace's patented remote ID technology is foundational to the enablement of DFR and BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) operations.
For Media Inquires, contact [email protected]
Media Contact
Noah Moore, Airspace Systems, Inc
SOURCE Airspace Systems, Inc
