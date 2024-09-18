Airspace Systems, Inc. Files Lawsuit Against Dedrone Holdings, Inc. for Patent Infringement

Airspace Systems, Inc. has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against Dedrone Holdings, Inc., alleging that Dedrone has infringed certain of Airspace's patents. Post this

In the complaint, Airspace asks the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia for a "judgment that Dedrone has infringed and continues to infringe the patents" of the Airspace patents, and further asks for a permanent injunction against Dedrone from infringement of the Airspace patents.

About Airspace

Airspace Systems enables any city or business to securely track and operate drones. Our central platform not only facilitates these operations but also enables profits from their use. We built Airspace to deliver safe and secure skies that are open for business and social good.

In 2015, Airspace pioneered the invention of electronic drone license plates (now known as Remote ID), which was adopted as an enforceable federal standard by the FAA in March 2024.

Drones represent a significant advancement in emergency response and public safety, also known as Drones as First Responders (DFR), they are already saving lives everyday. Airspace's patented remote ID technology is foundational to the enablement of DFR and BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) operations.

