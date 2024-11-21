Airtower Networks Announces Real Estate Services Veteran Craig Gillespie as New CEO

"The market for in-building connectivity solutions is expanding rapidly, and Airtower is uniquely positioned to lead the way with our client-first, all-in approach and unmatched technical expertise" - Craig Gillespie, CEO, Airtower Networks Post this

Manny Dureja, Airtower's Founder and President, elaborated on the hiring of Mr. Gillespie, "This marks an exciting milestone for Airtower as we continue our journey to redefine in-building wireless connectivity and position to become the nation's leading provider. Craig brings unmatched expertise in providing innovative, subscription-based solutions tailored to the evolving needs of real estate owners and operators. This will be pivotal in accelerating the expansion of our Connectivity-as-a-Service platform to meet the demands of our rapidly growing client base."

Kanan Joshi, Partner, Co-Head of North America and Head of Digital Infrastructure at CVC DIF added, "Craig's extensive leadership experience and proven track record in driving rapid growth make him an exceptional addition to the Airtower team. His expertise will be invaluable as Airtower expands its market presence and solidifies its position as the leader of in-building connectivity solutions."

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Airtower Networks has designed, installed, and operates custom 5G Cellular, Wi-Fi, Private LTE, and Emergency Responder Radio Networks covering more than 170 million square feet of commercial office, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, multi-family, and public venues nationwide. To learn more, visit airtower.com.

Airtower Networks is a portfolio company of CVC DIF (formerly DIF Capital Partners), a global infrastructure equity fund manager with over €18.0 billion (US$19.5 billion) of assets under management. CVC DIF forms the infrastructure pillar under CVC Capital Partners ("CVC") multi-strategy private markets platform, with cumulative assets under management of over €190 billion (US$205 billion).

