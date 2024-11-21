Airtower Networks Announces Real Estate Services Veteran Craig Gillespie as New CEO

Airtower Networks, a leader in wireless connectivity solutions for real estate and CVC DIF portfolio company, has appointed Craig Gillespie as CEO, bringing over two decades of expertise in driving growth in commercial real estate technology. Gillespie's vision, combined with Airtower's innovative Connectivity-as-a-Service platform, positions the company to lead the rapidly expanding market for in-building wireless solutions and deliver transformative value to property owners, tenants, and communities nationwide.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Airtower Networks, the nation's premier provider of wireless connectivity solutions for real estate owners and operators, and portfolio company of CVC DIF, announced today the appointment of Craig Gillespie as its Chief Executive Officer. Gillespie brings over 20 years of experience in commercial real estate software and services, including serving as Chief Executive Officer at Manhattan Software, where he led the organization to more than 50% annual growth. Most recently, Gillespie served as Managing Director of MRI Software's Occupier Division.
"I am thrilled to join Airtower Networks at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Gillespie. "The market for in-building connectivity solutions is expanding rapidly, and Airtower is uniquely positioned to lead the way with our client-first, all-in approach and unmatched technical expertise. The potential to capture this massive opportunity, combined with the incredible team and vision at Airtower, makes this an extraordinary opportunity to drive growth and deliver transformative connectivity solutions for all our clients."
Manny Dureja, Airtower's Founder and President, elaborated on the hiring of Mr. Gillespie, "This marks an exciting milestone for Airtower as we continue our journey to redefine in-building wireless connectivity and position to become the nation's leading provider. Craig brings unmatched expertise in providing innovative, subscription-based solutions tailored to the evolving needs of real estate owners and operators. This will be pivotal in accelerating the expansion of our Connectivity-as-a-Service platform to meet the demands of our rapidly growing client base."
Kanan Joshi, Partner, Co-Head of North America and Head of Digital Infrastructure at CVC DIF added, "Craig's extensive leadership experience and proven track record in driving rapid growth make him an exceptional addition to the Airtower team. His expertise will be invaluable as Airtower expands its market presence and solidifies its position as the leader of in-building connectivity solutions."
About Airtower
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Airtower Networks has designed, installed, and operates custom 5G Cellular, Wi-Fi, Private LTE, and Emergency Responder Radio Networks covering more than 170 million square feet of commercial office, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, multi-family, and public venues nationwide. To learn more, visit airtower.com.
Airtower Networks is a portfolio company of CVC DIF (formerly DIF Capital Partners), a global infrastructure equity fund manager with over €18.0 billion (US$19.5 billion) of assets under management. CVC DIF forms the infrastructure pillar under CVC Capital Partners ("CVC") multi-strategy private markets platform, with cumulative assets under management of over €190 billion (US$205 billion).
Media Contact
Eric Self, Airtower Networks, 1 7703569235, [email protected], airtower.com
