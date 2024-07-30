AIS Acquires Anderson Business Technology, Strengthening Presence in Pasadena, California and Beyond

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey towards achieving our long-term business objectives," said Gary Harouff, President of AIS. "We are thrilled to welcome Anderson Business Technology and their esteemed customers into the AIS family. Post this

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey towards achieving our long-term business objectives," said Gary Harouff, President of AIS. "We are thrilled to welcome Anderson Business Technology and their esteemed customers into the AIS family. ABT's loyal customer base will now have access to an expanded suite of technology solutions and services. We believe this is a win-win for everyone involved."

"We are excited about this new chapter as part of the AIS family," said David Anderson, President of Anderson Business Technology. "AIS shares our commitment to exceptional customer service and innovative technology solutions. AIS's acquisition will ensure the continuity and growth of ABT's business base built in Pasadena, California over three generations of family ownership. Our customers will continue to receive the same great service they have come to expect, now with additional resources and support from AIS."

To ensure a seamless transition, Anderson Business Technology customers will continue to use the same contact information and work with their familiar ABT team members. AIS is dedicated to making this integration as smooth as possible for all clients and staff involved.

About AIS (Advanced Imaging Solutions, Inc.)

Founded in 2002, Advanced Imaging Solutions, Inc. (AIS) is a premier provider of office technology solutions, including copiers, printers, managed IT services, VoIP phone systems, security cameras, and access control. Serving Southern Nevada and Southern California, AIS is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and innovative business solutions. With offices in Las Vegas, San Diego, Corona, and Palm Desert, and a new Technology Center in the Inland Empire, AIS specializes in tailored technology solutions that improve efficiency and reduce costs for businesses across various industries, including education, legal, medical, and manufacturing. AIS is recognized for its dedication to excellence, earning multiple industry awards, including the ENX Magazine Elite Dealer Award. Learn more at www.ais-now.com.

