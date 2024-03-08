AIS Announces Successful Online Timed Auction for Meyer Metal Systems Inc./MMS Powder Coat

Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS), a leading auction company specializing in the sale of industrial equipment, is pleased to announce the successful completion of an online timed auction for Meyer Metal Systems Inc./MMS Powder Coat. The auction featured a comprehensive array of metal finishing and powder coat equipment, as well as metal fabrication machinery.

ELGIN, Ill. , March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The sale, which commenced on November 22, 2023, and concluded on November 30, 2023, saw an impressive turnout of bidders eager to acquire top-quality equipment from Meyer Metal Systems Inc., a prominent player in the paint, finishing, and metalworking industry.

Meyer Metal Systems Inc. entrusted AIS with the task of liquidating their equipment within a tight timeframe due to plant closure requirements. Leveraging AIS's expertise in marketing and auctioning industrial assets, a pre-auction offer for the paint line was secured, facilitating a swift transaction that benefited both the seller and buyer. Subsequently, the auction proceeded successfully, with over 130 lots sold.

Joel Bersh, CEO and Managing Partner of AIS, commented on the key to the sale's success, stating, "The key to this sale was finding the right buyer for the paint line prior to the auction. This strategic move set a positive tone for the auction and ensured its overall success."

AIS's commitment to customer satisfaction extended beyond the auction itself. Following the sale, AIS swiftly dismantled and shipped the equipment to buyers, ensuring a seamless transition and leaving both buyers and sellers satisfied with their experience.

For more information about AIS and their upcoming auctions, please visit www.aaronindustrialsolutions.com.

About AIS: Aaron Industrial Equipment (AIS) is a premier auction company specializing in the sale of industrial equipment, machinery, and other industrial assets. With a focus on professionalism, creativity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, AIS provides comprehensive auction services tailored to meet the needs of clients across various industries.

Contact: Aaron Industrial Equipment (AIS) Phone: 630-350-7530 Email: [email protected] Website: www.aaronindustrialsolutions.com

Sam Bersh, Aaron Industrial Solutions, 1 6303507530, [email protected], www.aaronindustrialsolutions.com

