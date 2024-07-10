AIS Auctions Successfully Executes Online Timed Auction of Surplus Chemical and Laboratory Equipment

"AIS provided innovative solutions and acted swiftly to assist us in relocating and selling our surplus equipment," said Joel Bersh, a representative from HiberCell Inc. "Their creative thinking, speed, and strong results at the auction exceeded our expectations." Post this

"AIS provided innovative solutions and acted swiftly to assist us in relocating and selling our surplus equipment," said Joel Bersh, a representative from HiberCell Inc. "Their creative thinking, speed, and strong results at the auction exceeded our expectations."

With its extensive background in chemical and laboratory equipment, AIS strategically marketed the assets to a targeted audience of industry professionals, ensuring competitive bidding and maximizing returns for HiberCell Inc. The auction generated robust interest and achieved favorable outcomes, meeting the specific needs of the client.

"AIS leveraged our expertise in chemical and laboratory equipment to deliver exceptional results for HiberCell," remarked a spokesperson from AIS. "Our ability to understand the market and effectively promote the equipment led to a successful outcome that exceeded our client's goals."

This auction underscores AIS's commitment to facilitating seamless transactions and delivering value to its clients in the industrial machinery sector. AIS continues to uphold its reputation for professionalism, transparency, and customer satisfaction in every transaction.

About Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS): AIS Auctions is a trusted auction company specializing in industrial machinery, connecting buyers and sellers in the metal fabrication industry. With a commitment to professionalism, transparency, and customer satisfaction, AIS Auctions facilitates seamless transactions and offers a wide range of quality machinery to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

For more information about upcoming auctions and available inventory, visit https://www.aaronindustrialsolutions.com/current-auctions.html

Media Contact

Sam Bersh, Aaron Industrial Solutions, 1 847-322-1585, [email protected]

SOURCE Aaron Industrial Solutions