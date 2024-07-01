AI's Customer Service Impact: Siddhartha Sharad on Disruption of Machine-Led Interactions

"For me, disruptive innovation is about continuous improvement and driving value for both the business and its customers," Siddhartha Sharad states. "The fundamental principle behind this is to keep it simple, identify the problem first, and then focus on execution." Post this

Generative AI is set to revolutionize customer service by creating a mix of human, automated, augmented, and new high-value tasks. This technology enables companies to provide proactive, personalized service, enhancing customer engagement and reducing costs while requiring human oversight to ensure accuracy and ethical behavior. As generative AI evolves alongside its adoption, it will continuously disrupt industries, offering unprecedented opportunities for innovation and problem-solving, thus empowering companies to gain a competitive edge. (2)

Sharad notes that approximately 30-40% of customer interactions are complex and require a human touch, but the majority are repetitive and transactional, making them ideal for automation through AI.

Transforming Customer Service with AI

Sharad shares how implementing AI in customer service faces challenges, particularly in shifting the perception from a cost center to a value center. He discusses how organizations must move beyond pilot projects to achieve real progress, leveraging AI to enhance productivity, revenue growth, and customer experiences. Success in AI adoption requires effective communication, employee engagement, high-quality data, skilled talent, and sufficient resources, with significant advancements expected to automate up to 70% of customer service interactions in the near future.

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to in Apple's App Store and Spotify.

About Disruption InterruptionTM

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Siddhartha Sharad

Siddhartha Sharad is a Customer Experience Expert who helps enterprises realize business value through technology automation and artificial intelligence. Siddhartha has built a strong reputation as a strategic client advisor, a true "problem solver" and a business leader with proven experience in fostering innovation-led growth.

Siddhartha's recipe for success is simple: strike the right balance of problem-solving intelligence (IQ), emotional awareness (EQ), and execution focus (XQ). He's honed that formula through hands-on experience running complex transformation projects and managing business P&Ls.

He successfully executed the turnaround of a Pharma & Life Sciences solutions business within 15 months by updating the customer service technology platform, revitalizing the workforce to deliver a better patient experience, and instilling a culture of innovation and change. Results achieved - $8 million in annual savings, 500% growth in the pipeline and a 10-point increase in client Net Promoter Scores.

He holds a Bachelor in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai and a Master in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

