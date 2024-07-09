AI's Impact on Agribusiness and the Labor Market using Behavioral Evidence

AAEA annual meeting track session

MILWAUKEE, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting Track Session sponsored by the Experimental Economics and Institutional and Behavioral Economics Sections, "AI's Impact on Agribusiness and the Labor Market" will focus on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is permeating various facets of modern society, yet its specific impact on agribusiness and beyond remains underexplored. This track session features four studies offering experimental and behavioral evidence, illuminating diverse effects of AI technologies. The first two presentations are based on discrete choice experiments. One gauges consumer willingness to pay for innovative technologies, such as AI, reducing carbon footprint in tomato production. The other reveals influence of AI-generated information on consumer food choices. The last two studies delve into the application of Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs), showcasing their utility in crafting enterprise budgets for agribusiness and uncovering distinct concerns about AI's impact on the labor market among diverse subgroups of US students. This session not only elucidates emerging AI effects but also furnishes vital policy insights for consumers, producers, and policymakers.

Presentations in this session:

Low-carbon Technologies in Greenhouse Tomato Production: Do Consumers Care?

Alan Xu, Tuskegee University

When Human and Artificial Intelligence Clash: Consumer Food Choices

Longzhong Shi, Huazhong Agricultural University

Using GPTs for enterprise budgets

Connor Wells, University of Idaho

ChatGPT and the Labor Market: Unraveling the Effect of AI Discussions on Students' Earnings Expectations

Samir Huseynov, Auburn University

This session will take place on Monday, July 29 from 10:00 am 11:30 am CST in the New Orleans Marriott in Bacchus on the fourth floor.

