AIShield and DEKRA forge partnership to secure AI systems of the world

"Excited to partner with AIShield to enhance AI cybersecurity testing," - Dr. Xavier Valero, DEKRA's AI Director. "Our combined expertise ensures robust security testing for AI models, meeting stringent standards. Together, we'll foster responsible AI frameworks and build trust in AI technologies." Tweet this

Under this partnership, AIShield will assume the role of the technology provider for security testing and evaluation of AI models and systems. DEKRA AI Cybersecurity expert testers will be leveraged by AIShield's advanced AI security software, conducting rigorous assessments to identify vulnerabilities and check compliance with upcoming regulations and standards.

DEKRA, an innovator in safety and security testing solutions, brings its extensive experience in testing and certification to the partnership. With a global network of 48 state-of-the-art digital and product testing laboratories and facilities, DEKRA's industry knowledge, and commitment to innovation will significantly contribute to the global mission of advancing trustworthy AI and assuring secure AI in collaboration with AIShield. Recently, DEKRA launched its first generation of AI Testing & Certification Services.

"This partnership with DEKRA signifies an important milestone in ensuring the security and trustworthiness of AI systems," said Manojkumar Parmar, Founder, CEO, and CTO of AIShield. "By combining AIShield's advanced AI security technology with DEKRA's expertise in testing and certification, we are well-positioned to address the evolving challenges of AI security. Together, we will provide organizations with the necessary technology and measures to foster safe and trustworthy AI adoption."

"We are excited to partner with AIShield to enhance our testing capabilities in AI cybersecurity," said Dr. Xavier Valero, Director of AI & Advanced Analytics at DEKRA "In building trustworthy AI, testing and certificating the security of AI solutions and components plays a crucial role. Our combined expertise will enable us to provide robust security testing and evaluation, ensuring that AI models and systems meet stringent standards and regulations. Together, we will contribute to the development of responsible AI frameworks and establish trust in AI technologies."

DEKRA is shaping trustworthy AI worldwide. With special focus on the German market, DEKRA has recently launched the Joint Venture CertifAI. "Our colleagues from CertifAI will also benefit from having cutting-edge tools like AIShield to address AI testing in challenging industries such as automotive, industrial and medical" said Dr. Valero.

By aligning their efforts and expertise, AIShield and DEKRA will accelerate the adoption of AI by enabling secure AI experimentation and scaling while providing compliance readiness for the regulatory guidelines across multiple industries, like Automotive, Manufacturing, Banking, Healthcare, Telecom, and Critical Infrastructure.

About AIShield:

AIShield is a leading Gartner-recognized AI security provider powered by Bosch that aims to secure AI systems around the world. AIShield's AI security technology is backed by over 35 patents and is been used by over 40 organizations in the automotive, manufacturing, banking, and healthcare industries since 2022. AIShield offers comprehensive solutions for vulnerability analysis, endpoint protection, and resilience against emerging AI threats thus securing AI systems of the world across lifecycle and deployment scenarios for any model, framework, or attacks Including Generative AI. The state-of-the-art technology ensures the safety and security of AI-based application workloads across cloud, edge, and on-premises environments, empowering organizations across industries to adopt AI with confidence. The vision for the company is to empower organizations across industries to adopt AI with confidence, securing over 1000 AI systems globally by 2025 and beyond.

About DEKRA:

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-2berwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. In 2022, DEKRA generated sales totaling nearly EUR 3.8 billion. The company currently employs almost 49,000 people in approximately 60 countries on five continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they provide safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, advisory and training services, testing and certification of products and systems, also in the digital world, as well as temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe, secure, and sustainable world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now ranking in the top one percent of sustainable businesses.

For more information, please visit AIShield's website at www.boschaishield.com and DEKRA's website at www.dekra.com.

Media Contact:

Mukul Dongre

AIShield – Powered by Bosch

[email protected]

+91 8602661191

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE AIShield