AIShield Announces Groundbreaking AI Security Platform SecureAIx with Global Strategic Partners at GISEC 2024

Showcasing the Future of AI Safety and Security today with a Unified AI Security Platform - SecureAIx, Professional Services, Enterprise Solutions, and Key Strategic Collaborations

DUBAI, UAE, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a landmark announcement at GISEC 2024, AIShield, a Bosch startup recognized by Gartner for its pioneering AI cybersecurity technology, unveiled a series of significant innovations and strategic partnerships poised to redefine the landscape of artificial intelligence security.

Innovative Platform and Service Launches

SecureAIx Platform

AIShield is excited to unveil SecureAIx – a Unified AI Security Platform at GISEC 2024. This comprehensive platform marks a significant evolution from AIShield's previous offerings, integrating the capabilities of AISpectra, GuArdIan, and Watchtower into a single, comprehensive solution tailored for end-to-end AI security risk management encompassing both classical ML/DL and Generative AI systems. This marks a strategic pivot towards platformization and consolidation in AI security, providing enterprises with an overarching view and control over their AI security posture, underpinned by the voice of our customers and growing global market demand for the same.

The following are some key releases and components:

SecureAIx - Unified AI Security Platform (from ML to GenAI systems, encompassing development to deployment to operation and monitoring): The launch of SecureAIx Platform emerges as the cornerstone of our AI security product and innovation strategy and leadership (read the Press Release on launch of SecureAIx platform). It is meticulously designed for end-to-end AI security risk management for both Generative AI and classical AI systems encompassing the entire lifecycle of MLOps and LLMOps – from development to validation (LLM validation) to deployment to operation and monitoring of AI/ML systems. By consolidating all AI security functionalities into a single platform (read our technical blog on SecureAIx Platform Features), we are simplifying the AI security process for organizations, fostering visibility and collaboration among security and ML/AI development teams bolstering MLSecOps adoption and eliminating the need for multiple tools and complex onboarding and operational processes.

Watchtower Integration: Watchtower, an open-sourced tool from AIShield used by multiple enterprises for automated model discovery and precise vulnerability risk assessments of their ML models, is now seamlessly integrated into the SecureAIx Platform with more enterprise-ready features and capabilities. This inclusion further amplifies the platform's AI supply chain security capabilities. This tool enables developers to conduct thorough scans for unsafe code within models and notebooks, directly within their development environments. Watchtower's scope spans automated, extensive vulnerability assessments of both models and notebooks in repositories, targeting risks like hard-coded secrets, PIIs, outdated/unsafe libraries, model serialization attacks, and custom unsafe operations. This integration helps in making the AI supply chain more resilient (read the Watchtower blog).

GuArdIan Enterprise Sandbox: Reflecting our commitment to practical, hands-on experience, the GuArdIan Enterprise Sandbox allows enterprises to witness firsthand the value and functionality of AIShield Guardian multimodal guardrails for secure and compliant generative AI usage within their environments in a controlled manner (read the press release on Guardian Enterprise Sandbox). After a successful experience (PoC/PoV) with the enterprise sandbox, customers can smoothly transition to an enterprise implementation with more features, customizations, and functionalities.

This groundbreaking integration signifies a major development for AIShield and the AI security industry. By consolidating all AI security functionalities into a single platform, we are simplifying the security process for organizations and eliminating the need for multiple tools and complex onboarding processes. The message is clear: AIShield is all an organization needs for its AI security. Through live demos and detailed presentations, we will showcase the platform's end-to-end capabilities, demonstrating its major features and the unparalleled protection it offers at GISEC 2024 in Dubai. Our approach is bold and confident, aimed at attracting enterprise leaders and practitioners from the spectrum of development of AI to security who seek a streamlined, powerful solution for AI security. The SecureAIx Platform stands ready to meet these needs, offering a comprehensive, all-encompassing solution that sets a new standard in the AI security domain.

Professional Services

In addition to our groundbreaking platform launch, AIShield is proud to introduce an expanded suite of Professional Services, designed to complement SecureAIx Platform (read the Press Release about our Professional Services). This comprehensive suite includes risk assessment, specialized training programs, red team assistance, and full AIShield Platform implementation support. These services are developed to ensure organizations can fully leverage the power of the unified AI security platform, accelerating their journey towards secure and resilient AI systems. By providing direct access to our team of experts, AIShield Professional Services aims to enhance an organization's internal capabilities, enabling them to implement robust AI security measures, help comply with international standards, and ultimately, protect their most valuable AI assets against evolving threats.

Strategic Partnerships Propel AIShield's AI Security Solutions Across the Middle East

AIShield is proud to announce a partnership with Deloitte in the Middle East. This collaboration between is designed to merge the forefront of AI security solutions with global cyber leadership and strategic insight, with a special focus on enhanced protection for critical industries and infrastructure in the APAC and Middle East regions as a starting point. To empower customers with specific needs, AIShield has strategically allied with DEKRA, a premier global entity in testing, inspection, and certification, and with WIPRO, a renowned leader in global systems integration.

Technical Partnerships to Integrate SecureAIx Platform in Enterprises with Ease

AIShield has an extensive network of technology partners. The SecureAIx platform offers seamless integrations with leading technologies across Data Platforms, MLOps, Cybersecurity, SIEM, edge-computing and deployment solutions, including Databricks, SageMaker, MLFlow, Amazon Security Lake, Fortanix, F5, Microsoft Sentinel, IBM QRadar, SiMa.ai, IoT Greengrass, Dell (Native Edge), Hewlett Packard Enterprise and cloud environments like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, and Large Language Models such as Azure OpenAI and AWS Llama 2. This extensive compatibility ensures that enterprises can seamlessly embed AI security tools and processes through a secure, scalable, and compliant framework without having to rip or replace technologies, safeguarding them against the unique vulnerabilities presented by AI-centric applications. For more information on the integrations, please read the press release on the SecureAIx Platform.

AIShield has been recognized as a Contributing Partner for the AWS Generative AI Center of Excellence, an AWS Generative AI Competency Partner for the GuArdIan module, and has acquired Advanced Sagemaker Readiness for AISpectra. The integration of AIShield products on AWS encapsulates the fusion of AIShield's pioneering security solutions with the breadth of AWS services, creating a synergy that meets the complex AI security demands of global clientele.

A Call to Action for Security Leaders

The SecureAIx platform ensures seamless security at scale, delivering a robust defense mechanism throughout the lifecycle of AI/ML applications aligned with NIST AI RMF, MITRE ATLAS, EU AI Act, President Biden's Executive Order on AI Safety and Security and covering OWASP Top Risks 10 for LLM and ML. It streamlines efficiencies across enterprise development, deployment, and security teams with advanced scanning and incident response capabilities and provides enterprises with an overarching view and control over their AI security posture, ensuring effective governance and security risk management.

AIShield invites you to visit our booth (P54, Hall 6) at GISEC 2024 to witness the capabilities of the SecureAIx platform firsthand and discuss how our solutions can enhance your organization's AI safety and security posture. Schedule a meeting with our experts today and take the first step towards securing your AI and ML deployments.

For more information visit us on the website and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Mukul Dongre, AIShield, 91 8050163834, [email protected], https://www.boschaishield.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE AIShield