AIShield presented with an Innovation Award in CES 2024

AIShield has been named a CES® 2024 Innovation Award Honoree in the "Cybersecurity and Personal Privacy" category for its solution AIShield GuArdIan – robust guardrails for safe and secure Generative AI usage in enterprises. The announcement was made prior to CES 2024, the world's most influential technology event, set for January 9 – 12, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES 2024 has received a record-breaking number of over 3,000 submissions for this year's CES Innovation Awards, a 40% increase over CES 2023. The CES Innovation Awards, produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), recognize outstanding design and engineering in 29 consumer technology product categories. A panel of industry experts, including media members, designers, engineers, and others, carefully reviews submissions based on innovation, engineering, functionality, and design. This is AIShield's second CES Innovation Award in two years. In 2023, AIShield received a CES Innovation Award for its AIShield Platform, an enterprise-ready AI application security product for AI security assessment and live threat monitoring.

Generative AI was the second most frequently named risk in Gartner's second-quarter survey, appearing in the top 10 for the first time. AIShield GuArdIan addresses Generative AI risks by acting as a secure bridge, analyzing input/output, enforcing role-based policies, and safeguarding against legal, policy, and usage violations. It provides vital protection for the human experience with GAI systems, enhancing security and compliance.

"We are thrilled to win the CES Innovation Award for a second time in a row," said Manojkumar Parmar, Founder, CEO & CTO of AIShield. "Securing AI Systems is a high-impact problem in our world. Resting on a strong foundation of technology, product, and business innovations, AIShield is the first-of-its-kind cybersecurity offering providing seamless end-to-end AI security solutions. The AIShield team is grateful for the support and enthusiasm we continue to receive from our customers and strategic partners. It's so important for today's enterprises to feel safe and secure while leveraging generative AI and simultaneously scaling AI capabilities throughout their business. Thanks to AIShield GuArdIan, our customers can trust that the generative AI models remain compliant, and their sensitive information remains secure as they scale their AI capabilities."

The CES 2024 Innovation Honoree - AIShield GuArdIan stands sentinel, fortifying Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), shielding against ethical dilemmas, misinformation, IP theft, and vulnerabilities. Rapid Generative AI advances reshape industries from healthcare to infrastructure, mobility, environment, and beyond. Amid innovation's allure lie unforeseen perils—ethical quandaries, IP violations, and data breaches impacting diverse dimensions of human security. AIShield GuArdIan tempers innovation with protection, yielding accurate medical insights, curbing ethical and misinformation hazards, and ensuring secure coding.

AIShield, which Bosch unveiled at CES 2022, was recognized as an Innovation Award Honoree at CES 2023 for its novel AI Security Platform after a year of rapid innovation and developments in its technology, product, and markets. AIShield promotes trust in AI, protects intellectual property and investments, and manages regulatory compliance to enable sustainable business growth. It mirrors CES's vision, enriching lives while nurturing a future where human security thrives alongside AI.

About AIShield:

AIShield is a leading Gartner-recognized AI security provider powered by Bosch that aims to secure AI systems around the world. AIShield's AI security technology is backed by over 45 patents and has been used by over 40 organizations in the automotive, manufacturing, banking, and healthcare industries since 2022. AIShield offers comprehensive solutions for vulnerability analysis, endpoint protection, and resilience against emerging AI threats, thus securing AI systems across the lifecycle and deployment scenarios for any model, framework, or attacks including Generative AI. The state-of-the-art technology ensures the safety and security of AI-based application workloads across cloud, edge, and on-premises environments, empowering organizations across industries to confidently adopt AI. The vision for the company is to empower organizations across industries to adopt AI with confidence, securing over 1000 AI systems globally by 2025 and beyond.

