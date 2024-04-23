AIShield unveils GuArdIan Enterprise Sandbox for Safe and Secure Generative AI Experimentation

GuArdIan Sandbox's intuitive interface and flexible controls simplify security management, supporting multiple LLMs to safeguard our diverse tech environment. It's perfectly tailored for the complex needs of large enterprises, making it essential for us. Post this

"The GuArdIan Enterprise Sandbox represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing an unmatched experience of a comprehensive GenAI security solution to our customers and partners. We believe that by empowering organizations to explore Gen AI with confidence and responsibility, we can unlock its full potential to drive innovation and growth."

Manojkumar Parmar, Founder, CEO, CTO at AIShield.

Key Features of the Enterprise Sandbox:

Comprehensive Policy Configuration and Testing: Organizations can easily configure, test, tailor, and manage policies in near real-time, providing comprehensive content, security, and privacy controls through an intuitive UI within minutes.

Multi-Modal Guardrail Capability: Guardian's 75+ configurable security controls extend to both text and image-based inputs and output, ensuring comprehensive protection across multimodal use cases and RAG-based applications as well.

Seamless Integration with LLMs and SIEM tools: The Sandbox is LLM-agnostic, offering unmatched flexibility and broad compatibility across various foundation models and industry-leading SIEM tools.

Real-time Observability: The Sandbox provides invaluable insights into system performance and user interactions through its illustrative dashboards and reporting tools.

Single Pan of control: Supports multiple application-specific security control configurations to support diverse levels of protection per application following organization policy and need.

Key Benefits of the Enterprise Sandbox:

Enhanced User Experience: Intuitive interface and seamless integrations streamline policy configurations and testing, ensuring a smooth implementation process.

Rapid Deployment: Single docker container version enables swift deployment within minutes, eliminating lengthy setup processes.

Cost-effective Experimentation: Enables organizations to experiment with security controls without significant budgetary constraints, accelerating Proof of Value (PoV) initiatives.

Regulatory Assurance: Aligns with industry standards such as MITRE ATLAS, OWASP, and NIST AI RMF, ensuring compliance with upcoming regulations such as the EU AI Act and the US Executive Order on AI Security.

"The intuitive user interface and flexible policy controls of the GuArdIan Sandbox simplify security management immensely. GuArdIan's support for multiple LLMs has proven essential for safeguarding our diverse technological environment. It is truly tailored to meet the complex needs of large enterprises like us."

Head of Innovation and Cybersecurity of a Hi-Tech customer in APAC.

