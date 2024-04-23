AIShield Unveils Professional Services for Delivering End-to-End AI Security Solutions under SecureAIx Platform

AIShield is committed to enhancing customer satisfaction by providing tailored AI security solutions. Our services are designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses at all stages of AI adoption, ensuring effective management of AI risks through seamless integration and international standards. Post this

Watchtower: This module safeguards the AI/ML supply chain, addressing potential vulnerabilities from the earliest stages. It encompasses Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), and Static Application Security Testing (SAST), among others. By focusing on secrets management and defending against malicious dependencies and models, Watchtower ensures a secure foundation for AI/ML solutions.

AISpectra: Focused on the development process, AISpectra secures AI/ML models as they are being created. With tools for Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), and comprehensive penetration testing, this module ensures that the development of AI/ML models and applications is robust against security threats.

Guardian: As AI/ML models/applications/workloads move into the operational phase, GuArdian provides a security solution for runtime and usage/access. Incorporating features like Web Application Firewalls (WAF), Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Cloud Workload Protection (CWP), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), GuArdian is the guardian of AI/ML applications, securing them in their operational environment.

As an API-first and product-centric organization, AIShield acknowledges the critical importance of refining its services to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that significantly elevate the user experience. With the introduction of its Professional Services, AIShield strategically augments its portfolio, directly responding to and fulfilling the explicit needs of its customers. These needs encompass specialized training, red team exercises, and AI security risk management support, areas in which AIShield, through years of experience, is exceptionally poised to provide expert assistance. This initiative is meticulously designed to meet the diverse requirements of clients across various sectors, helping them navigate the complex landscape of AI security. Leveraging advanced methodologies, 45+ patents, and deep domain expertise of 70+ years, AIShield's team is committed to collaborating closely with customers and partners. This collaboration is aimed at identifying vulnerabilities, developing customized AI security strategies, and implementing robust defenses. Through these efforts, AIShield not only reacts to the evolving security challenges but proactively works to ensure its services comprehensively address the security needs of its clients.

The Professional Services portfolio will focus on three core categories, each offering a range of specialized solutions:

Training:

AI Security Training: This Program is tailored for AI teams, security teams, and executives. 4-hour, 1-day, and 2-day training sessions covering beginner to advanced levels. Targeted training for CXOs to deepen their understanding of the AI security threat landscape and the AI security posture of their organizations and prepare them for conversations with board members and other stakeholders. Red Team Augmentation: Enhancing organizations' red team's readiness for AI-specific attacks with AIShield's focused training programs. Learn adversarial tactics, techniques, and procedures to stress test the security of AI/ML models and GenAI applications against exploitation. This hands-on experience prepares security teams to anticipate and simulate realistic threat scenarios.

Risk Evaluation:

Comprehensive AI Security Risk Evaluation: Assessing AI/ML and GenAI applications to pinpoint specific security risks, AIShield Services delivers actionable insights aligned with industry standards such as NIST AI RMF, MITRE ATLAS, OWASP and regulatory compliance like the EU AI Act, President Biden's Executive Order on AI Safety and Security, ISO 42000 and 27000 enhancing security posture and readiness. AI Security Technical Risk Assessment: Gain insights into technical risks in your AI/ML and GenAI operations. We highlight issues from model vulnerabilities to data integrity, with strategies to strengthen your defenses, securing your AI infrastructure and pipelines against future attacks. AI Application Security Posture Evaluation: Receive detailed assessments of your AI applications' security, identifying misconfigurations and deviations from best practices related to architecture, design, planning, and tooling. Our insights help you prevent, detect, and recover from AI-related breaches.

Implementation:

Red Team/Blue Team Exercise: Prepare the organization's cybersecurity team with a hands-on simulation where the Red Team simulates attacks, while the Blue Team assists in defending against sophisticated threats. Equip security teams in utilizing the AIShield Platform to enhance industry-specific defenses against potential breaches. AIShield Implementation Services: Enablement of seamless incorporation of AIShield's SecureAIx Platform into organizations' AI ecosystem to elevate security and operational efficiency. The implementation service strengthens ML models and Generative AI applications against attacks while enhancing threat detection and response capabilities in real-time. This ensures optimal utilization of an organization's AI investments. AIShield Defense Integration Services: Focus on integrating detection models and defensive strategies tailored to your environment, ensuring comprehensive protection for your AI systems.

"At AIShield, our longstanding commitment to customer satisfaction has guided our approach to addressing their diverse needs. As we've observed a growing demand for tailored solutions to protect against AI risks, we've made strategic enhancements to our professional services. This evolution allows us to provide end-to-end AI security solutions with personalized support to customers at various stages of AI adoption. By aligning with international standards and offering seamless integration, we're poised to assist businesses in managing their AI security posture effectively and help them move swiftly in their AI journey."

Shiv Kumar, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, AIShield

With unparalleled expertise in cybersecurity, AI, secure system design, and threat analysis to fortify AI endeavors, AIShield is well-positioned to deliver end-to-end AI security solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers to power through the dynamic threat landscape. Professional services are also available through our value-added resellers. AIShield's commitment to security excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction continues to drive its leadership in the field of AI application security.

Today, we are providing services as a part of our contract to a large banking customer based in India and many others. With the expansion of its Professional Services division, AIShield reaffirms its dedication to delivering unparalleled support and value to clients worldwide. We meet and serve our customers depending on where they are in their AI journey.

For more information about AIShield's Professional Service offerings, visit AWS Marketplace.

Download the AIShield Professional Services datasheet here.

Book an appointment here to enable your secure AI journey with AIShield.

For more information visit us on the website and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Mukul Dongre, AIShield, 91 8050163834, [email protected], https://www.boschaishield.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE AIShield