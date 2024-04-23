AIShield Unveils SecureAIx - Unified AI Security Platform at GISEC 2024

Empowering the Future of AI Security: AIShield's SecureAIx Delivers Pioneering AI Protection and Integration

DUBAI, UAE, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant leap forward for AI cybersecurity, AIShield, a Bosch startup recognized by Gartner for AI Application Security, proudly announces the launch of its Unified AI Security Platform – SecureAIx at GISEC 2024 in Dubai. This announcement marks a pivotal moment, showcasing AIShield's commitment to providing comprehensive and streamlined AI security solutions with end-to-end solution transformation. The platform will feature significant upgrades informed by customer feedback, which we will showcase at GISEC Dubai in 2024. Additionally, we plan to reveal our product integrations at this premier event, highlighting the seamless integration of the platform with the existing cybersecurity tech stack. In summary, AIShield's endeavor to bring AI security capabilities under a single umbrella is driven by 2 key drivers: the preference of our customers for platformization and consolidation, and to bring unparalleled value to our customers in facilitating strong collaboration between security and development teams bolstering MLSecOps and LLMSecOps adoption.

Why are we launching SecureAIx - Unified AI Security Platform?

Transitioning from previously segmented security solutions for classical ML and Generative AI, we are introducing a single, comprehensive AI Security Platform designed to meet all AI security requirements for enterprises bringing unparalleled visibility of AI security posture to security and development teams from production to deployment. SecureAIx is a comprehensive AI security platform designed to protect enterprise AI/ML models, applications, and workloads across various stages of development and operation (MLOps/LLMOps). Watchtower, our acclaimed open-source notebook, and model scanning tool that has already seen widespread adoption for building ML security applications, and GuArdIan – guardrails for secure AI/ML usage in enterprises will be integrated into this unified platform. By consolidating all AI security functionalities into a single platform (read our technical blog on SecureAIx Platform Features), we are simplifying the security process for organizations, fostering visibility and collaboration among security (AppSec) and development (ML) teams, and eliminating the need for multiple tools and complex onboarding processes.

Key Modules of SecureAIx (Unified AI Security Platform):

SecureAIx Platform is designed to empower enterprises with the flexibility to embark on their preferred technological AI/ML journey, whether it be through traditional ML security or the cutting-edge realm of Generative AI. This modular, versatile platform offers a guided, user-friendly experience with a range of interaction modes from no-code/low-code to fully CLI-based interfaces, accommodating all levels of expertise.

Journey Selection & Vulnerability Identification: Begin by selecting your ML or Generative AI journey. The platform assists in pinpointing the specific vulnerabilities pertinent to your journey. Comprehensive Vulnerability Scanning: Armed with the knowledge of relevant threat models and vulnerabilities simplified and assisted by Watchtower, the platform enables a thorough scan across various vulnerabilities— traditional supply chain issues aligning with major industry standards such as NIST, OWASP, MITRE kill chain, and CWE linking, highlighted by our open-source project Watchtower (read the Watchtower Blog). Focused on the development process, the AISpectra module secures AI/ML models as they are being created against more advanced vulnerabilities. With tools for DAST, IAST, and comprehensive penetration testing, the coverage of security threats encompasses advanced adversarial tests including evasion and extraction, highlighted in OWASP Top 10 risks for ML, to the security risks pertinent to LLMs (LLM validation) and Generative AI workloads as highlighted by OWASP Top 10 Risks for LLMs. Targeted Defense Generation & Configuration: On the operational front, the AISpectra (the DAST, IAST, and Penetration Testing module) crafts targeted defenses for AI/ML workloads that can be finely tuned and tested directly within the platform for immediate deployment as an AI Firewall to identify and thwart malicious inputs in real-time. Guardian (the module focused on security in AI/ML Runtime and Usage/Access) offers customizable, enterprise-ready guardrails, and mitigates security risks of LLMs referenced in OWASP Top 10 risks for LLMs. Risk Management & Reporting: A central dashboard provides operators and leaders with a consolidated view of security risks and the overall risk posture. The platform generates detailed reports, offering deep insights into the security landscape and aiding in strategic decision-making for enhanced protection.

How will this benefit our customers?

The SecureAIx platform, with its Watchtower, AISpectra, and GuArdian modules, ensures seamless security at scale, delivering a robust defense mechanism throughout the lifecycle of AI/ML applications aligned with NIST AI RMF, MITRE ATLAS and covering OWASP Top 10 for LLM and ML. It offers end-to-end protection across all stages of AI and Generative AI system development and deployment. This consolidation into a single platform provides organizations with:

Single Enterprise Ready Platform for end-to-end AI Security coverage across the lifecycle: From development to deployment, SecureAIx offers unparalleled protection, akin to static application security testing (SAST), interactive application security testing (IAST), and guardrails for AI/ML applications. It embeds zero-trust principles and a risk-informed cyber strategy in organizations' AI transformation projects across the lifecycle.

Streamlined User Experience Boosting Efficiencies of Development, Deployment, and Security Teams: The SecureAIx platform caters to unique needs across multiple groups in the organizations. Developers leverage a straightforward solution that can scan AI/ML models, identify all model security vulnerabilities (including zero-day vulnerabilities), and automatically remediate them during development. Deployment and security teams can easily leverage the end-point security options provided by the AI/ML IAST tool to protect models in runtime and reduce incident response times. The platform's integrations further simplify workflow and provide advanced cyber risk analytics and security automation capabilities.

Single pane of view for organization-level security posture for robust cyber leadership and governance: With targeted defense generation and configuration capabilities, the platform provides a centralized dashboard for a consolidated view of security risks and overall risk posture. Offers leaders a consolidated view of the AI/ML and Generative AI security posture, facilitating better governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC).

Advanced AI Security for avoiding any surprises: With 45+ patents and extensive attack coverage, the platform ensures protection against AI security threats.

Comprehensive Integrations of the SecureAIx Platform

The SecureAIx Platform distinguishes itself by offering expansive integrations with a wide array of leading technologies in Data Platforms, MLOps, Cybersecurity, SIEM, Deployment Solutions, and Large Language Models (LLMs). Our platform is meticulously engineered to ensure seamless compatibility and bolster security across these essential components of the AI and machine learning ecosystem:

Data Platform

Databricks: AIShield integrates with Databricks to empower scalable data analytics and machine learning, enhancing data processing and AI model training within a secure environment.

MLOps

SageMaker & MLFlow: Our platform seamlessly integrates with AWS SageMaker and MLFlow, facilitating a streamlined workflow for machine learning from model development to deployment, all within a secured framework.

Cybersecurity

Amazon Security Lake: AIShield enhances your cybersecurity posture by integrating with Amazon Security Lake for centralized security data lake management.

Fortanix: Leverage AIShield-Fortanix integration for advanced data security and encryption, safeguarding sensitive AI data.

SIEM

Sentinel, Splunk, IBM QRadar: AIShield's compatibility with leading SIEM solutions like Sentinel, Splunk, and QRadar ensures real-time security monitoring and alerting, enhancing threat detection and response capabilities.

Deployment

Edge: Integration with edge computing solutions like SiMa.ai, IoT Greengrass, and Dell Native Edge allows AIShield to extend robust AI security to the edge, ensuring secure and efficient edge deployments.

Infrastructure: AIShield supports deployments on infrastructures provided by HPE and Dell, offering a secure foundation for scalable AI solutions.

Cloud: With AIShield, enterprises can confidently utilize cloud environments, thanks to comprehensive support for AWS and Azure, ensuring flexibility and scalability without compromising security.

Large Language Models (LLM)

Azure OpenAI, AWS Llama 2, AWS Mistral, AWS Claude: Guardian is LLM agnostic. Our platform integrates with top-tier and widely used LLMs such as Azure OpenAI, AWS Llama 2, and AWS Mistral, etc. enabling businesses to securely incorporate the power of generative AI into their applications.

Availability on all marketplaces: AWS, Azure

Organizations, along with their AI/ML and cybersecurity teams, can now enhance their digital security posture with AIShield, as it becomes available on all leading cloud marketplaces. This innovative AI security solution is now easily deployable for AI workloads through AWS and Azure marketplaces, providing a seamless integration experience.

Further product integrations with leading technology providers like F5 and AWS underscore AIShield's commitment to comprehensive security solutions.

By ensuring broad and deep integrations across these categories, the SecureAIx Platform enables businesses to leverage their preferred technologies while benefiting from AIShield's robust AI security features. This holistic approach ensures that every aspect of an enterprise's AI operations, from data handling and model training to deployment and monitoring, is protected under a unified security strategy, empowering organizations to innovate confidently with AI.

A Call to Action for Security Leaders

The SecureAIx platform ensures seamless security at scale, delivering a robust defense mechanism throughout the lifecycle of AI/ML applications aligned with NIST AI RMF, MITRE ATLAS, EU AI Act, President Biden's Executive Order on AI Safety and Security, ISO 42000, ISO 27000 and covering OWASP Top Risks 10 for LLM and ML. It streamlines efficiencies across enterprise development, deployment, and security teams with advanced scanning and incident response capabilities and provides enterprises with an overarching view and control over their AI security posture, ensuring effective governance and security risk management. AIShield currently serves 40+ customers across diverse industry verticals globally.

AIShield invites you to visit our booth (P54, Hall 6) at GISEC 2024 to witness the capabilities of the SecureAIx platform firsthand and discuss how our solutions can enhance your organization's AI safety and security posture. Schedule a meeting with our experts today and take the first step towards securing your AI and ML deployments.

