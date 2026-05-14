AisleAI Launches GAS, the First Subscription Service That Guarantees New Store Placements for CPG Brands

This is the end of hoping for distribution. With GAS, brands buy guaranteed growth of 10, 20, or 50 new doors monthly. Subscribe and scale. Post this

For decades, CPG brands have struggled to bridge the gap between knowing where to expand and actually getting on the shelf. Traditional distribution requires expensive field teams, complex distributor relationships, and months of negotiations, often with no guarantee of success. GAS eliminates this friction by pairing AisleAI's analytics with field execution through a strategic partnership with Observa, a nationwide retail execution company with merchandising and audit coverage across all 50 states.

GAS is in pilot with a leading better-for-you beverage brand, delivering activations on new doors with velocity metrics available in the AisleAI platform on day one.

How GAS Works

GAS subscribers select an activation tier of 10, 20, or 50 new stores per month. Atlas identifies the highest-potential retail locations based on consumer shopping patterns, competitive gaps, and category performance, drawing on AisleAI's exclusive independent and small-chain c-store dataset alongside syndicated, POS, and distributor feeds. CPG execution specialists then activate those stores through existing distributor relationships, eliminating the need for the brand to build a field team or navigate distributor networks directly.

Every activation tracks in real time inside the AisleAI platform, with store-level velocity, sell-through, and performance data flowing back to the brand from day one. The data supports both internal merchandising decisions and the sell story brands take to investors, buyers, and distribution partners.

The Guarantee

GAS guarantees the contracted number of new store activations each month. If AisleAI does not deliver the full activation count in a given month, the shortfall is credited to the following month at no additional cost, with the brand's subscription extended until the cumulative activation total is met. The guarantee covers activation count; in-store velocity and consumer pull-through depend on the brand's product, price, and packaging, all of which the AisleAI platform tracks and reports.

"Knowing where to grow and being able to grow there have always been two different problems. GAS collapses them into one service. Our AI agents sort through billions of lines of data each night and push the result, this store, this week, this distributor, directly to the execution partner positioned to convert it. The brand does not chase the insight and does not staff the field team. The activation simply shows up, and the performance data flows back to the platform." -- Kevin Senn, Co-Founder and CEO, AisleAI

Powered by Atlas

Atlas is AisleAI's proprietary white-space identification engine. It refreshes nightly across the company's exclusive independent and small-chain c-store dataset, syndicated data, POS systems, distributor feeds, and store-level demographic data covering income, age, ethnicity, household composition, and shopper behavior, pinpointing the specific stores where a brand's target consumer shops and where competitive gaps create an opening. Every GAS activation is sourced from an Atlas-qualified location, which is what allows the program to commit to activation counts with confidence rather than hope.

About AisleAI

AisleAI is the first AI-native retail analytics platform built specifically for consumer-packaged goods. By unifying data from syndicated providers, distributors, POS systems, and AisleAI's proprietary datasets, the platform turns billions of lines of fragmented data into actionable insights for every team member, from brand managers to CEOs. Core products include Fusion (data unification), Atlas (white-space identification), and now GAS (Guaranteed Activation Service), alongside Pulse, Prism, Radar, and Basket. AisleAI serves emerging, challenger, and enterprise CPG brands seeking to make faster, smarter decisions without expensive consulting or months of manual data work.

For more information, visit www.aisleai.com.

Media Contact

Laura Taylor

AisleAI

[email protected]

www.aisleai.com

Media Contact

Laura Taylor, Aisle AI, 1 4082047277, [email protected], www.aisleai.com

SOURCE Aisle AI