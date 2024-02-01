AISN Cybersecurity Expert to Moderate CISO Panel at CyberConVA

AIS Network cybersecurity expert Eddie McAndrew will moderate a distinguished panel of chief information security officers in a conversation about leadership and careers at today's RVATech CyberConVA to be held at the Dominion Energy Center in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AIS Network cybersecurity expert Eddie McAndrew will moderate a distinguished panel of chief information security officers in a conversation about leadership and careers at today's RVATech CyberConVA to be held at the Dominion Energy Center in Richmond. McAndrew is chief operating officer and chief information officer of the 30-year-old IT and cybersecurity managed services provider.

Today's panel, which begins at 2:25 p.m., will feature Virginia State Police CISO Stephanie Williams-Hayes, Virginia Department of Social Services CISO Barry Davis and Sophie Street, A-EVP, Head of Cybersecurity Engineering and Operations for State Employees Credit Union.

Ranked twice on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies and on Virginia Business Magazine's 2023 list of the "Best Places to Work in Virginia," AIS Network is an award-winning leader in IT modernization, including managed services for information security, hosting and multicloud solutions, application development, identity and access management and IT project management.

Laurie Head, AIS Network

