AIT-7 Contract Award by Army Contracting Command-Rock Island Includes RFID Global

"The RFID Global team is honored to have been selected to design and deploy state-of-art technologies to support the U.S. Army's digital transformation and logistics modernization initiatives," declared Diana Hage, CEO, RFID Global. Post this

RFID Global will be the lead for RFID technology solutions to deliver state-of-the-art, common infrastructure for logistics tracking, locating, and monitoring of assets and processes. This technology will deliver automation, standardization, and interoperability to defense and government users.

"RFID Global has over twenty years' experience designing and deploying asset management solutions for Defense and Federal agencies," said Diana Hage, CEO, RFID Global. "We look forward to applying our technology insights to the U.S. Army and DoD's digital transformation and logistics modernization initiatives."

Solutions will include commercial-off-the-shelf hardware, software, and engineering services for authorized users within and outside the contiguous United States (CONUS and OCONUS). AIT-7 solutions will be available to all Department of Defense (DoD) branches, the United States Coast Guard (USCG), the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), coalition partners, and related Federal agencies.

About RFID Global

RFID Global is a leading provider of location-aware, enterprise asset management solutions for defense and government agencies and commercial enterprises. Visi-Trac, the company's software platform, automates tracking and managing assets, utilizing wireless technologies and AI. This enables agencies and companies to achieve greater visibility, accuracy, and control of their assets, improving operational efficiency and financial results.

We serve clients in the aerospace and defense, electronics, financial, government, industrial and retail markets. RFID Global has designed and led some of the world's largest asset tracking deployments, delivering solutions in over 75 countries for Cisco Systems, Delta Air Lines, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Social Security Administration, and the U.S. Department of Defense, among many others. www.rfidgs.com

Media Contact

Diana Hage, RFID Global, 1 9179402324, [email protected], www.rfidgs.com

SOURCE RFID Global