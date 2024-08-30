AIVRE, Real Estate Valuation Technology Triumphs at Valuation Expo 2024 in Las Vegas

AIVRE is an all-encompassing appraisal software platform designed to revolutionize the appraisal process. Here's a quick recap of what AIVRE can do: Accelerate Your Workflow: AIVRE helps appraisers complete their appraisal reports 82% faster than the industry average. Automate Standard Forms: AIVRE automates the 1004 and 1073 appraisal forms by seamlessly integrating relevant tax assessor, MLS data, and image recognition data. Future-Ready Automation: AIVRE is prepared to implement automation for the new UAD 3.6 standard, set to be introduced in 2025, ensuring you're ahead of the curve.
BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AIVRE is thrilled to announce its successful participation in the Valuation Expo held last week in Las Vegas. This event, which brought together top professionals and industry leaders from across the country, served as a platform for showcasing cutting-edge advancements and fostering valuable networking opportunities in the appraisal industry.
At the expo, AIVRE's Founder and CEO, Jake Lew, had the honor of moderating a panel discussion focused on "Finding Your Niche" in the appraisal industry as well as speaking at "Lenders and Vendors Live". Additionally, the AIVRE team, including CTO and Co-Founder Jordan Lesson, actively engaged in discussions and workshops centered on the latest appraisal technologies, methodologies, and industry trends.
The AIVRE booth, which featured their innovative AI tool and services designed to streamline processes by reducing the time to fill out an appraisal form, decrease biases, and enhance accuracy, attracted considerable attention. Visitors expressed enthusiastic interest in how AIVRE's advancements are poised to shape the future of appraisals.
"It was fantastic connecting with so many professionals at Valuation Expo," said Jordan Lesson. "The in-depth discussions emphasized a clear need for innovation and fresh energy in the appraisal space. Many believe that AIVRE is the crucial piece needed to revitalize the industry."
AIVRE is committed to enhancing existing appraisal processes with advanced AI technology. The team emphasizes that while current solutions are valuable, there is always room for innovation to drive further improvements.
"Introducing AIVRE at Valuation Expo was a significant milestone for us," said Jake Lew. "The opportunity to connect with appraisers and real estate professionals from across the country was truly inspiring. Our team remains dedicated to advancing innovation and transforming the appraisal industry."
Media Contact
Jake Lew, Aivre, 1 2484803790, [email protected], https://www.aivre.com/
SOURCE Aivre
Share this article