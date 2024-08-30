AIVRE, Real Estate Valuation Technology Triumphs at Valuation Expo 2024 in Las Vegas

"The opportunity to connect with appraisers and real estate professionals from across the country was truly inspiring. Our team remains dedicated to advancing innovation and transforming the appraisal industry." Post this

The AIVRE booth, which featured their innovative AI tool and services designed to streamline processes by reducing the time to fill out an appraisal form, decrease biases, and enhance accuracy, attracted considerable attention. Visitors expressed enthusiastic interest in how AIVRE's advancements are poised to shape the future of appraisals.

"It was fantastic connecting with so many professionals at Valuation Expo," said Jordan Lesson. "The in-depth discussions emphasized a clear need for innovation and fresh energy in the appraisal space. Many believe that AIVRE is the crucial piece needed to revitalize the industry."

AIVRE is committed to enhancing existing appraisal processes with advanced AI technology. The team emphasizes that while current solutions are valuable, there is always room for innovation to drive further improvements.

"Introducing AIVRE at Valuation Expo was a significant milestone for us," said Jake Lew. "The opportunity to connect with appraisers and real estate professionals from across the country was truly inspiring. Our team remains dedicated to advancing innovation and transforming the appraisal industry."

Media Contact

Jake Lew, Aivre, 1 2484803790, [email protected], https://www.aivre.com/

SOURCE Aivre