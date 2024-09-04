AIWA Debuts the Exos-10 Wireless Speaker, a Throwback to the days of Hi-Fi with a Modern Vibe

"The Exos-10 combines advanced technology with a retro-inspired design, continuing our tradition of creating premium audio products," said Ike S. Franco, Founder and CEO of Infinity Brands, the parent company of AIWA. Post this

The Exos-10 surpasses the exceptional acoustics of the previous model while offering a sleek, executive design that complements any home décor. Its sophisticated appearance makes it a perfect addition to living spaces or home offices, combining unparalleled sound clarity with an aesthetic that evokes the iconic style of Hi-Fi boomboxes of days past.

The speaker is now available on Amazon and the AIWA website, retailing for $499.

"The Exos-10 combines advanced technology with a retro-inspired design, continuing our tradition of creating premium audio products," said Ike S. Franco, Founder and CEO of Infinity Brands, the parent company of AIWA. "With its impressive performance and unique executive touch, it's the perfect addition to any room, appealing to music lovers who appreciate both state-of-the-art audio and stylish, nostalgic décor. The Exos-10 joins a lineup of products that celebrate the brand's heritage while embracing modern technology to provide rich, immersive listening experiences."

Additional key features include:

Carrying Strap: Conveniently transport the speaker with the included carrying strap for easy mobility.

FM Radio: Access local weather updates, ball games, traffic reports or favorite music stations.

Bluetooth V5.0: Enjoy seamless wireless connectivity for streaming from any device.

VU Meters and LCD Display: Spectrum analyzer for a visual representation of the music playing.

AUX Playback and IR Remote Control: Versatile connectivity options and ease of use.

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours of playtime on battery for listeners who want to use it in a different room or for outdoor parties. Plug-in wall power for maximum performance.

Party Sync: The Party Sync feature allows for pairing over 100 speakers.

For more information about AIWA and to purchase Exos-10 speakers, visit: https://aiwa.co/ or https://www.amazon.com/.

About AIWA

Founded in 1951, the Japanese-engineered brand AIWA was globally known for making quality and reliable audio products. Today, AIWA continues the passionate pursuit of bringing people together around music and quality products. They produce category-leading devices by following the simple formula of delivering innovative and distinctive designed equipment. https://aiwa.co/

