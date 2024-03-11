Aiya Matcha Unveils Sugar Free Sweetened Matcha To Go for Instant Zen Anytime, Anywhere!

Curated in response to a significant rise in sugar-free demand, our new Sugar Free Sweetened Matcha To Go is the perfect guilt-free solution for people of all ages seeking a convenient moment of calm amidst the chaos of everyday life. Post this

"At Aiya, we've always been committed to expanding the accessibility of premium Matcha to consumers across the globe," says Fumi Sugita, President of Aiya Matcha. "Curated in response to a significant rise in sugar-free demand, our new Sugar Free Sweetened Matcha To Go is the perfect guilt-free solution for people of all ages seeking a convenient moment of calm amidst the chaos of everyday life."

The exponential growth of the sugar-free category is the driving factor behind Aiya Matcha's latest innovation as it's expected to reach $65.31 Billion by 2029. With a surge in demand for low-sugar, low calorie options, Aiya Matcha's new offering not only embraces dietary preferences but also reflects the brand's commitment to meeting evolving consumer needs.

Sugar Free Sweetened Matcha To Go joins Aiya Matcha's existing single-serving convenience line which includes Matcha To Go, Sweetened Matcha To Go and Sweetened Roasted Matcha To Go.

Sold in packs of ten, Sugar Free Sweetened Matcha To Go is available for a limited-time SRP of $15.99 direct to your doorstep via aiya-america.com and Amazon. Consumers can also take advantage of a BOGO Free promotion available through March 25 on both platforms. For Aiya Matcha sales inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Aiya America, Inc. (Aiya Matcha)

Aiya Matcha is your passport to the vibrant world of Japanese green tea goodness here in North America! With more than a century of expertise over five generations, Aiya is dedicated to providing high-quality Matcha sourced directly from Nishio, Japan – the heartland of Matcha cultivation. Renowned for its commitment to quality and authenticity, Aiya meticulously selects only the finest tea leaves and employs traditional production methods to ensure that each batch of Matcha maintains its exceptional flavor, vibrant color, and nutritional benefits.

Family-owned and operated since 1888, Aiya has continuously innovated to meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide. From ceremonial-grade Matcha for the traditional tea experience to culinary-grade Matcha for use in various recipes, Aiya offers a diverse range of products tailored to suit every taste and application.

Aiya Matcha is sold at retailers across the U.S. and Canada as well as online at aiya-america.com and Amazon. For more information about Aiya, please visit aiya-america.com or follow us on Instagram.

Media Contact

Amanda Wang, Aiya America, Inc. (Aiya Matcha), 1 (310) 212-1395 331, [email protected], https://aiya-america.com/

SOURCE Aiya America, Inc. (Aiya Matcha)