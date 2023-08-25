A.J. Hanna Joins Element Blue's Healthcare Technology Practice

"After starting one of the earliest dedicated RPA practices in the U.S. at Ascension nearly a decade ago, and advising large payers and providers, I have a unique view on the challenges facing healthcare operations and the impact that intelligent automation tools can have." - A.J. Hanna Tweet this

"I look forward to lending my knowledge to the on-going success of Element Blue and its healthcare clients," said Hanna. "The practice has strong leadership in Steven Gehardt and he's built a great team. It will be a pleasure to contribute to the business' growth and help develop creative solutions that produce tangible benefits for our customers."

A true pioneer in the RPA industry, Hanna's deep understanding of automation technology draws from a unique, 5-year opportunity to build an in-house robotic process automation (RPA) program for the world's largest faith-based, not-for-profit healthcare system.

"After over 20 years in operations at Anthem/Wellpoint and the Ascension Ministry Service Center, having started one of the earliest dedicated RPA practices in the U.S. at Ascension nearly a decade ago and then supporting some of the largest providers and payers in the healthcare system as an advisor, I have a unique view on the challenges facing healthcare operations and the impact that intelligent automation tools can have," said Hanna. "Along with the rest of the Element Blue team, I'll be helping both existing and future clients focus on finding the right processes and using the right tools for the best outcome."

About Element Blue

Element Blue (www.elementblue.com) enables healthcare systems to transform the patient experience and reduce costs through increased personalization and intelligent automation. The practice's Blueprint Services Framework impacts referrals, patient access, the revenue cycle, and clinical encounters at the most critical stages of the customer journey, resulting in a seamless encounter across the system.

By empowering patients and employees to actively manage their unique healthcare experiences, Element Blue increases the satisfaction of every health system consumer: customers, patients and staff.

